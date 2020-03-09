Former head of EHRC defends view that UK Muslim inhabitants is ‘different’

Trevor Phillips, the earlier head of the equalities watchdog, has condemned Labour’s option to droop him from the birthday celebration over alleged Islamophobia, while defending his view that the UK Muslim inhabitants is “different”.

Phillips, a pioneering anti-racism campaigner who prior to now chaired the Equality and Human Rights Payment (EHRC), has been suspended from Labour pending an investigation and may be expelled from the birthday celebration.

