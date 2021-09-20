Tri Femenil fell to Colombia in their first friendly match of the FIFA date

Mónica Vergara will have the objective of obtaining victory against Colombia at home (Photo: Twitter @ miseleccionmx)

Although the Mexican Soccer Federation only officially recognized a friendly match between the Mexican women’s team and Colombia, which will take place at the Azteca Stadium, they actually played a previous duel in which the Tri failed to beat his rival and fell with a score of 2-1.

Those directed by Monica Vergara were measured in the facilities of the Femexfut High Performance Center and thanks to the goals of Mayra Ramírez and Liana Salazar, Colombia won the victory in the first duel this Saturday.

However, the national team will have a new opportunity at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula where they will be surrounded by their fans in a duel that will take place at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. They will return after almost seven months when they faced Costa Rica at the beginning of the era Vergara at the head of the team.

Vergara has good experience on the bench of the women’s team, his greatest achievement was lived when he led the Tri sub-17 to the final of the World Cup Uruguay 2018, same that lost to Spain. At the age of 37, the strategist was tasked with leading a new era of women’s soccer in Mexico, with the task of leading the team out of a crisis of results and turning it into a leading player worldwide.

The Colombian National Team beat Tri 2-1 (Photo: Twitter – FCFSeleccionCol)

Despite having several players in European and United States football, coupled with the development of women’s football since 2017 with the creation of the league; Mexico suffered heavy defeats in recent years, in which it was out ofl World Cup in France 2019, the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and the podium at the past Pan American Games.

Despite everything, Vergara assumed responsibility in order to bring out the best version of the frame: “You always have to think about overcoming previous things, we must work to make this the best version,” he added at a press conference when he assumed the post.

Vergara was one of the leaders of the Mexican team that reached the quarterfinals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, later he became assistant coach Leonardo Cuéllar and took the reins of the U-17 team, which he led to the final of the Uruguay World Cup 2018, in which he lost by a goal to Spain.

“Now I have a group with several generations. Many have had several processes in the selection and in foreign teams, so we are forming a team with a mentality and a unique game model. I have to visualize it at the top ”, he explained.

Women’s Tri will return to the Azteca Stadium after 7 months (Photo: Twitter @ miseleccionmx)

From the hand of Vergara, Mexico added in Februaryor a victory and a draw with Costa Rica, in a couple of friendlies that started the new era of the team. One of the main tasks is to stimulate creativity in the middle of the court and aim in the attack, but Mónica believes that for her project it will be decisive to work the human. ”I want to be guided by my values, to make the players feel that they are respected We are very interested in the person; thanks to that they will be better players ”, he concluded.

For her part, Mónica recalled that when she played soccer, some prejudices around the practice of this sport were still very much in force. “They told me that soccer was not for girls, I’d better wash the dishes but talking to you about the game itself, at that moment I didn’t feel any difference, “he added. So now, his goal is to open the window so that the younger generations can get excited and grow in this sport.

