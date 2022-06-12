Tri says goodbye to the Mexican fans with a match against Suriname heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022

Marcelo Flores, Arsenal player from England and the Mexican National Team. Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmxEN

The Mexican team will face his peer Surinam in what will be the debut of the group directed by Gerardo Martino in the Concacaf Nations League 2022-23. Incidentally, it will be the last game played by the team in Mexican territory, so the traditional farewell game before participating in the World Cup in Qatar will be against the South Americans in a duel that keeps expectations low.

The team is integrated in its great majority by elements of Liga MX and only five footballers who play in foreign football (two in the Major League Soccer of the United States, another two in La Liga in Spain and one in the Premier League in England). The game will take place at Santos Laguna’s home, at the TMS Stadium located in Coahuila. With that, the Tri will leave the usual venue for duels at homethe Azteca Stadium, for the third time in the administration of the Tata as a coach.

“I’m a big fan of playing all over the countryI like that and that’s how I did it in Argentina. I find it interesting that the team connects to all points in the country and then the field is impeccable and has nothing to do with what could happen with the World Cup. I like it when a team connects, the rest is something that I cannot ratify and I only express an opinion”, said the coach at a press conference.

Technical director Gerardo Martino gives indications during the friendly match that Mexico beat Nigeria. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA. May 28, 2022. OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY/Chris Jones

The game would also be marked by a particular fact: the official debut of Marcelo Flores with Mexico. And it is that, despite the fact that the young footballer has already worn the Mexican shirt with the first team, he has done so in friendly matches, so before the International Federation of Football Association it is not yet official. The direct repercussion is that, automatically, any chance of representing Canada or England in the future will be over (has all three nationalities).

“Actually, what it is for Marcelo to be summoned is so that he knows what it is to be a national team. Must build a career to be considered in the future. Marcelo will have minutes in the League of Nations and he must take advantage of everything that can grow around the best Mexican soccer players, ”Martino commented in relation.

When and at what time? Saturday, June 11 at 9:00 p.m.central Mexico time.

Where? Santos Territory Model Stadiumin Torreon, Coahuila.

Transmission? through the signs of Azteca Sports and TUDN.

Possible lineup: Carlos Acevedo, in goal; Julian Araujo, Israel Kings, Jesus Angle Erick Aguirre on defense; Luis Romo, Sebastian Cordova and Luis Gerardo Chavez, in midfield, and finally in attack Diego Lainez, Henry Martin and Rodolfo Pizarro.

File photo of Mexican fans during the friendly match that their team beat Nigeria in the United States. AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA. May 28, 2022. OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY/Chris Jones

Goalkeepers: David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Rodolfo Cota (Leon).

Defenses: Erick Aguirre (Monterrey), Kevin Alvarez Campos (Pachuca), Jesus Alberto Angulo (Tigers), Julian Araujo (Los Angeles Galaxy), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Blue Cross), Jesus Daniel Gallardo (Monterrey) and Israel Reyes Romero (Puebla).

Midfielders: Uriel Carlos Antuna (Blue Cross), Fernando Beltran (Guadalajara), Luis Gerardo Chavez (Pachuca), Sebastian Cordova (Tigers), Diego Lainez Leyva (Real Betis), Erik Antonio Lira Mendez (Blue Cross), Orbelin Pineda (Celta de Vigo). ), Luis Francisco Romo (Monterrey) and Erik Daniel Sanchez (Pachuca).

Forwards: Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Santiago Tomás Giménez (Blue Cross), Henry Martín (America) and Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey).

