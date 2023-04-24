Triad Princess Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A 2019 Taiwanese Netflix the original series is called Triad Princess. It is the second Netflix original series in Mandarin after Nowhere Man.

The main performers in this film, which is directed by best-selling author and At Cafe 6 founder Neal Wu, are Eugenie Liu with Jasper Liu.

What about this programme is most fascinating, do you know? It’s because Taiwanese television programmes have lately become quite famous, particularly in Southeast Asia and the East.

You’ll all be happy to know that Triad Princess was one of the first, and it has fans and is viewed on Netflix.

Additionally, there are usually a few programmes that you watch regularly and a stream from an online flick media platform.

Since we enjoy this show, we hope that there will be a second season.

The number of fans beyond Taiwan has gradually increased, including K-drama devotees.

And the reason Taiwanese television programmes are receiving so much attention right now is because they mostly concentrate on romance rather than thrillers and crime.

Triad Princess Season 2: As one can expect, everyone is quite interested in finding out as much as they can about the upcoming Triad Princess Season 2 installment in the triad Princess series.

The season two for the Triad Princess television series’ release date, cast and crew members, fan requests, and other current details are provided below.

On December 6, 2019, the series’ first episode aired. Mandarin, sometimes known as Taiwanese Mandarin, is used in the television series.

Triad Princess Season 2 Release Date

In comparison to US and UK shows, there isn’t really as much press attention or distribution for programmes from other countries or regions as is the case for Triad Princess in Asia.

In other words, neither the release date nor the specifics of the future season’s production are presently known.

The first season of Triad Princess aired on Netflix on 6 December 2019.

Therefore, we shouldn’t plan on the second season starting anytime soon.

Triad Princess Season 2 seems to have been abandoned given the lack of updates on the show.

The release date will also be communicated with you all if there are any modifications or additions to the season, and you will all be notified as soon as possible.

Triad Princess Season 2 Cast

The cast and characters of Triad Princess Season 2 could be the same as those of Season 1.

Let’s get to know the cast and our favourite characters. The castings are as follows:

Eugenie Liu as Angie Ni

Jasper Liu as Jasper Yi-hang Xu

Chang Zhang-xing as Lin Gui

Hung Yan-siang as Ding-ding

Tien-Hsin as Sophia Kwong

Michael JQ Huang as Ni Kun

Cheung Ka-nin as Kim Hong-tian

HanGee Lui as Cai-tou (Radish)

Amanda Liu as Nana

Chen Ray-Wei as Pineapple

Chang Shu-wei as Wang Jin-guo

Triad Princess Season 2 Trailer

Triad Princess Season 2 Plot

Angie Ni, a young, content girl who is the child of violent gang leader and triad lord Ni Kun and the leader of the Cosmos, is the centre of the story.

After spending so many years in her father’s shadow, she eventually decides to leave him when she is 25 and start living what she wanted from life.

As she is conscious that she would stand out as the daughter of a notorious gangster, Angie adopts a new identity she works as an incognito bodyguard to a well-known actress.

As she starts her new life, she eventually meets Xu Yi Hang, a celebrity that has a crush on, and they fall in love.

However, Xu Yi Hang is not exactly how he seems to be in in front of camera rather paparazzi and instead feels very at ease being himself with Angie.

Hang soon falls in love with Angie’s overwhelming happiness and innocence before getting an eye-opener, which ignites a snowball with passion and sentiments that starts to roll down the snowy top.

Similar to Romeo and Juliet during the classic tale, people always want to keep Hang and Angie apart because of Angie’s criminal past and Hang’s filmmaking.

Angie is essentially walking on eggshells because, because of her proximity to Hang, she attracts paparazzi and media attention and could unwittingly divulge Cosmos’ activities and her father’s company to the public.

The love between Angie with Hang is put to the test by this, but as we have seen in the years, it continually discovers a way around.

