Trial for the death of Emiliano Sala: the organizer of the flight received 18 months in prison

David Henderson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the death of Emiliano Sala (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)

Almost two years after the death of the Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, the Assize Court de Cardiff announced the sentence for David Henderson, the pilot who coordinated the flight in which the former striker lost his life. After being convicted of negligence, he was sentenced to 18 months in immediate prison.

On October 28, the 67-year-old pilot had been accused of not following elementary safety rules to diagram the transfer on the plane single-engine Piper Malibu with registration N264DB that plunged into the English Channel with Sala on board while being piloted by David Ibbotson.

Henderson, who faced five years in prison for endangering the safety of an aircraft and another two years for attempting to remove a passenger from the UK without permission, was ultimately sentenced. “To the detriment of security” and “Because the measures that should be taken have not been taken”said prosecutor Martin Goudie at the sentencing hearing. In this way, the scenario that there was “held down” to organize the flight between Nantes and Cardiff.

Emiliano Sala lost his life on January 21, 2019 (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe / File Photo)

During the two weeks that the trial lasted, the flight organizer’s lawyer tried to highlight the trauma caused to Henderson by the accident that ended the lives of Sala and the pilot on board the plane. “Aviation is your whole life”said Stephen Spence. At the same time, he cited the “Financial ruin”, the “Stained reputation” and health problems that were generated to your client from that day in which the aircraft crashed in the English Channel. The attorney for the principal implicated in the incident had requested a suspended sentence and community service for his client.

It must be remembered that Hernderson is an experienced pilot who worked regularly with Willie McKay, a Scottish footballers agent who worked alongside his son Mark, who had acted as an intermediary between the agreement that FC Nantes made with Cardiff City to sell Sala for 17 million euros to the club that was then a member of the Premier League .

After being arrested for the first time in June 2019, several months after the air tragedy, it was only in October 2020 when, virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hotham native pleaded not guilty for the deaths of the Argentine footballer and the pilot.

After being released on bail, it took a year for Henderson to go to trial where he was ultimately found guilty of negligence. In the schedule of the flight that was going to take Emiliano Sala from Cardiff to Nantes to collect his belongings and greet his former teammates from the French club, Henderson himself was to fly the plane, but since he was on vacation in Paris, he arranged for Ibbotson to be his replacement. The pilot who died did not have a commercial pilot license and was not qualified to travel at night.

Henderson was found guilty of negligence (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)

