Triangle Strategy conquers RPG lovers and achieves a new milestone in sales

Although its launch was surrounded by other powerful titles, the game has carved a niche for itself in the market.

It may have been its tactical RPG proposal, or perhaps it has triumphed due to its intricate decision system. But be that as it may, there is no doubt that Triangle Strategy has had a good debut among lovers of the genre. Although the new Square Enix already appeared between the most popular games of the last few weeks, we now know a more exact figure of its success.

Triangle Strategy has sold 200,000 units in Japan and Asia, and 800,000 worldwideIt has been the Triangle Strategy Twitter account that has shared the first results of the game in terms of sales: 200.000 units sold in Japan and Asia, and almost 800.000 copies all over the world. In other words, the RPG has achieved some really positive results even if its launch was surrounded by other heavy weights of the sector.

Although the gameplay of Triangle Strategy lies in tactical battles that invite you to elaborate precise strategiesit is also worth noting his decision system. Taking into account that we play as Serinoa, heir to the Wolffort house and the new head of a group of warriors, each choice has consequences in the story that lead to multiple endings. Something that, without a doubt, will capture the interest of any lover of RPGs and plots full of twists.

We are not surprised that Triangle Strategy has achieved such numbers, as it had a great debut in the UK and has maintained its popularity in the Japanese territory. In fact, the peculiarities of his proposal have also captivated fellow Jesús Bella, whose analysis of Triangle Strategy highlighted the player influence on story and the challenge that each of its tactical battles represents.

