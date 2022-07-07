Triathlon became the first British sport to ban transgender women from competing in women’s events

The new rule will take effect from January 2023 (Reuters)

From January 2023 triathlon will become the first British sport to ban transgender women from competing in women’s events both elite and amateur. This was determined by the executive director of British Triathlon, Andy Salmon, who assured that, Physiological advantages are preserved by testosterone suppression.

At the same time, it was determined that the male category will be replaced by an “open” category, intended not only for men, but also for all transgender athletes. This measure came to replace the one established in 2018, which allowed trans women to compete against others not before having suppressed the testosterone in their body.

“We came to the conclusion that triathlon is a gendered sport and that means that athletes born male have an advantage over athletes born female and this advantage is significant in swimming, cycling and running”, said Salmon when communicating the decision.

Emily Bridges began her hormonal treatment a year ago and has managed to compete in some tests on the British circuit

“The new policy will require two categories: a female category, which will be open to athletes who are female at birth, and an open category, which will be open to all athletes, including male and transgender athletes. For international competition, only athletes who are female at birth will be eligible to represent Great Britain, England, Scotland or Wales in women’s competition.

Andy Salmon assured that this is the right policy to implement in British sport and he was proud to maintain the key principles of gender equity: “We have taken strong legal advice and we believe that our policy is legally sound.”

This announced came after the decision made by the world governing body for swimming (FINE), which prohibits trans women, who have gone through male puberty, from competing against other women in international races.

“This is an issue that many, many governing bodies are discussing. and considering what to do about it,” said Salmon, alluding to the work being carried out by other entities such as the International Canoeing Federation (ICF), which is also preparing its verdict, which it will present at an Executive Board in November. . “We are currently following the IOC guidelines when it comes to sports where physical strength is a factor,” an ICF spokesperson said.

Lia Thomas changed sex in 2019 and broke records in each test after a year away from the pools for mandatory testosterone treatment (Usa Today Sports)

World Athletics, FIFA and World Netball are reviewing their inclusion policies of transgender people after the FINA verdict, the strictest of any Olympic sports body.

Weeks ago, rugby league prohibited the participation of transgender people in international competitions until further notice, while the International Cycling Union (UCI) tightened its eligibility rules.

On the other hand, the LGBT rights group Athlete Ally stated that FINA’s new eligibility criteria are “discriminatory” and “harmful,” while transgender cyclist Veronica Ivy called the policy “unscientific.” Proponents of transgender inclusion argue that not enough studies have yet been done on the impact of the transition on physical performanceand that elite athletes are usually, in any case, atypical from the physical point of view.

The IOC, for its part, declared in November that no athlete should be excluded from the competition by a perception of unfair advantage, although it left the decision of establishing the balance between inclusion and equity. “At the moment of truth, if we have to decide between inclusion and equity, we will always opt for equity; To me, that’s non-negotiable,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in announcing the review.

