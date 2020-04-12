General News

Tribeca Film Festival goes digital April 17 — with VR

April 12, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Competitors is shifting on-line in accordance with the persevering with coronavirus pandemic. That options various its VR-compatible content material materials.Be taught Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment