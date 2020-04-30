Tribeca Film Festival Names 2020 Winners – Variety

“The Half of It,” a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Alice Wu, and actors Steve Zahn and Assol Abdullina had been among the many winners of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival’s slate of juried awards.

“The Half of It,” which will likely be launched on Netflix on Might 1, follows a shy, straight-A pupil named Ellie Chu who makes some extra cash by writing papers for her highschool friends. She reluctantly agrees to write down a love letter for a lovesick jock to his crush, a woman Ellie additionally secretly loves. All three college students go on a journey of sophisticated friendship and self-discovery within the drama-comedy movie.

The Polish movie “The Hater” by Jan Komasa gained for greatest worldwide narrative function and “Socks on Fireplace” directed by Bo McGuire gained for greatest documentary function.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic halting most in-person award reveals, this yr’s Tribeca winners had been introduced on Instagram.

“We’re lucky that expertise allowed for our jury to come back collectively this yr to honor our filmmakers,” mentioned Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Regardless of not having the ability to be collectively bodily, we had been nonetheless in a position to assist our artists, which has all the time been on the coronary heart of the Festival.”

See the total checklist of winners under.

U.S. NARRATIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Founders Award for Finest Narrative Characteristic – “The Half of It” directed by Alice Wu.

Finest Actress in a U.S. Narrative Characteristic Film – Assol Abdullina in “Materna.”

Finest Actor in a U.S. Narrative Characteristic Film – Steve Zahn, “Cowboys.”

Finest Cinematography in a U.S. Narrative Characteristic Film – “Materna,” Greta Zozula, Chananun Chotrungroj, Kelly Jeffrey.

Finest Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Characteristic Film – “Cowboys,” Anna Kerrigan.

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Finest Worldwide Narrative Characteristic – “The Hater” (Poland), directed by Jan Komasa.

Finest Actor in an Worldwide Narrative Characteristic Film – Noe Hernandez, “Kokoloko” (Mexico).

Finest Actress in an Worldwide Narrative Characteristic Film – Shira Haas, “Asia” (Israel).

Finest Cinematography in an Worldwide Narrative Characteristic Film – “Asia” (Israel), Daniella Nowitz.

Finest Screenplay in an Worldwide Narrative Characteristic Film – “Tryst With Future” (India, France), Prashant Nair.

DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Finest Documentary Characteristic – “Socks on Fireplace” directed by Bo McGuire.

Finest Cinematography in a Documentary Film – “499,” Alejandro Mejia.

Finest Enhancing in a Documentary Film – “Father Soldier Son,” Amy Foote.

BEST NEW NARRATIVE DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Finest New Narrative Director – “No person Is aware of I’m Right here,” Gaspar Antillo.

BEST NEW DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR COMPETITION:

Albert Maysles New Documentary Director Award – “Jacinta,” Jessica Earnshaw.

THE NORA EPHRON AWARD:

The Nora Ephron Award – “Asia,” directed by Ruthy Pribar.

SHORT FILM COMPETITION CATEGORIES:

Finest Narrative Brief – “No Extra Wings,” Abraham Adeyemi.

Finest Animated Brief – “Mates,” Florian Grolig.

Finest Documentary Brief – “My Father The Mover,” Julia Jansch.

Pupil Visionary Award – “Cru-Uncooked,” David Oesch, Director.

TRIBECA X AWARDS:

Finest Brief – “Pay Day,” directed by Morgan Cooper.

Finest Sequence – “Women Room”, directed by Tiffany Johnson

Author: Lena Waithe

Finest Characteristic – “U Shoot Movies?” directed by Morgan Cooper