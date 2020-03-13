Tribeca Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Tribeca Film Festival will now not be going down subsequent month.

The 19th annual occasion for impartial movie was set for April 15 by way of April 26, however has been postponed due to coronavirus. No new dates have been introduced.

“We based the Tribeca Film Festival as a method to heal our neighborhood after the devastation of the 9/11 assaults in 2001. We had been decided to overcome our concern and nervousness by becoming a member of collectively. It’s in our DNA to march ahead whereas caring about our neighborhood,” Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, mentioned in an announcement. “We’ve made the tough resolution to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based mostly on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that occasions of 500 individuals or extra are banned due to the unfold of the novel coronavirus. We’re dedicated to guaranteeing the well being and security of the general public whereas additionally supporting our mates, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We shall be again to you shortly with our plans.”

The competition had choices from 12 filmmakers representing 33 international locations. “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” was set to open the competition on April 15 with a premiere screening on the Beacon Theatre and dwell performances from Willie Nelson and Nile Rodgers.

The lineup additionally included the U.S. premiere of “Unhealthy Schooling” starring Hugh Jackman; the New York premiere of Judd Apatow’s comedy “The King of Staten Island” with Pete Davidson; Elisabeth Moss in “Shirley;” and “Name Your Mom” that includes Bridget Everett, Tig Notaro and Awkwafina. “Fries,” a documentary from Chrissy Teigen and Malcolm Gladwell, was to have its world premiere on the competition.

The competitors included 10 U.S. narratives, 10 worldwide narratives and 12 documentary competitors options. Moreover, the lineup had 16 highlight narratives, 20 highlight documentaries, 17 viewpoints, 5 midnight and 13 film plus choices.

The brief movie lineup included 64 movies from 20 international locations.

About 150,000 individuals had been anticipated to attend this 12 months.

“First comes the story, then empathy, then comes change. While you change the narrator, you empower totally different voices to present audiences new worlds by way of their eyes,” Paula Weinstein, Chief Content material Officer of Tribeca Enterprises and program advisor mentioned in an announcement when this 12 months’s line-up was introduced. “We’re privileged to have so many new and wealthy worlds introduced to life by visionary storytellers. We hope audiences go away the Festival deeply touched, moved, and entertained.”

For the primary time, some competition programming was going to happen exterior of Manhattan in Hoboken, New Jersey.