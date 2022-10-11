Tribute to former Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez announced on the centenary of his birth

Carlos Andrés Pérez, former president of Venezuela (1974-1979 and 1989-1993)

Members of the executive cabinet of Carlos Andres Perez in his second presidency in Venezuela (1989-1993) will pay tribute for the centenary of his birth on October 27. The former president – ​​his first term in the Caribbean nation was from 1974 to 1979 – died on December 25, 2010 in Miami, Florida. In a country plunged into a deep political, economic and social crisis, his legacy grows stronger every day.

Those who were members of his cabinet emphasize that Pérez assumed power with the purpose of achieving a country founded on freedom, with firm foundations in its productivity, advantageous incorporation into the international economy, profound transformation of the State, promotion of social inclusion. and the expansion of a vigorous middle class as the foundation of an efficient democracy.

“Those of us who signed, participated together with him in the formulation and execution of what aspired to be the great political, economic and social change of the end of the Venezuelan 20th century. We express our pride in having worked under his leadership, ”says the letter published this Monday.

The signatories also point out that the former president He was part of the democratic leadership of the country that fought against the tyranny of General Juan Vicente Gómez and he was one of the main actors who contributed decisively to the establishment of the democratic system in a Venezuela threatened by dictatorial regression and armed insurrection.

“He was a leading actor in a country that became increasingly democratic. The greatness of him was understanding that change had to come; that the achievements of the past could not serve as a barrier to the turning point that was to take place. Deeply convinced of his mission, he arranged everything he meant as a leader, former president, a relevant figure in the region, for this profound change. His purpose was to achieve a broadly democratic, balanced, fair and inclusive society. Today the majority of Venezuelans recognize this as such,” the letter highlights.

Carlos Andres Perez

Pérez proposed the opening of the economy to fully develop Venezuela’s productive potential and for companies to integrate into international markets in competitive conditions. In addition, he allowed foreign investment to enter the local economy.

In the letter they highlight his bold vision on the role of oil for Venezuela as a global industry, through strategic alliances and with a vigorous increase in production. After the 1989 adjustment, the economy began to grow vigorously, reaching an astonishing 9.7% in 1991.

“He proposed the drive for state reform, which led, in the first year of his government, to the start of decentralization with the election of governors and mayors for the first time in the country’s history. He promoted the reforms of the public administration, the judiciary, education, health and culture, and unprecedented mechanisms of citizen participation were achieved, ”says the letter.

And he adds: “The purpose that guided it was to achieve a balanced society, with a vocation for progress and modernization, which required that the battered middle class of the lost decade in Latin America in the 1980s recover and, even more, it will be expanded as a condition for a stable and thriving country. President Carlos Andrés Pérez fought hard for the achievement of a full life for poor Venezuelans and particularly for children and their mothers; he led fundamental social programs, such as the Food Scholarship, the Maternal and Child Care Program for pregnant mothers and nursing children, and the Day Care Homes Program. He anticipated what is now a priority in the health and education programs of governments in developed countries. The social programs that he promoted became an example for the Latin American region”.

Nelson Mandela and Carlos Andres Perez

His cabinet members also recall his departure from the presidency, which they say was the product of a vast conspiracy by a significant portion of the economic, business, political and social elites. “It was a leap into the void that meant not only the loss of a promising course, but also that of democracy and freedom. They did not overthrow him because of his mistakes but because of his successes”.

“Today, 100 years after the birth of President Carlos Andrés Pérez, the members of his cabinet pay tribute to a figure who trusted us, who opened the doors to a vigorous Venezuela, and who claims over time to become distinguished emblem of a country that proposed a profound change. He was a visionary and tireless leader; he overcame obstacles, paved the way, broadened alliances, adjusted his proposal to make viable the transformations to which he had committed, ”says the letter.

The emotional letter was signed by cabinet members Virgilio Ávila Vivas, Reinaldo Figueredo Plachart, Eglé Iturbe de Blanco, Pedro Rosas Bravo, Moisés Naím, Imelda Cisneros, Gustavo Roosen, Rafael Orihuela, Fanny Bello, Jonathan Coles Ward, Fernando Martínez Mottola, Luis Beltrán Guerra, José Mendoza Angulo, Enrique Colmenares Finol, Marisela Padrón Quero, Teresa Albanes, Aura Loreto, Beatrice Eugenia Rangel Mantilla, Armando Durán, Miguel Rodríguez, Ricardo Hausmann, Carlos Blanco, Eduardo Quintero, Gerver Torres and Antonio Ledesma.

