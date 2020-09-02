Tributes pour in for Britain’s Got Talent warm-up man Ian Royce, who has died aged 51

The massively well-liked warm-up comedian for The X Issue and Britain’s Got Talent, Ian Royce, has died, aged 51, after struggling pneumonia and a number of organ failure.

His daughter, Roxanne, tweeted on Tuesday: “It’s with our biggest remorse that now we have to let you know all that Ian has handed away as we speak from extreme pneumonia and a number of organ failure. He was in no ache and was surrounded by family and friends. He put up an excellent battle however is in a greater place now. Roxanne x”

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec had been fast to put up their tribute to Ian, saying “he was a legendary character and won’t be forgotten”.

TV presenter Ben Shephard wrote: “I had too many great hilarious occasions with him, he was probably the greatest at what he did.”

Piers Morgan referred to as him the “funniest warm-up man in showbiz and a legend in the TV business”.

RIP Ian ‘Roycey’ Royce.

Different TV personalities who took to social media to rejoice the man who was a good friend to so many included Davina McCall, Gethin Jones, Laura Whitmore, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass and Nicky Chapman, who wrote: “Roycey was a one in 1,000,000. We met on Pop Idol & he entertained us all, in addition to the viewers.”

Comic Ian had a outstanding CV and was the warm-up man on The Michael McIntyre Present, Britain’s Got Talent, Free Girls, Piers Morgan Life Tales, Sport Aid, Alan Carr’s Chatty Man and The X Issue amongst different reveals.

In response to Whats up, unrelated to his demise, Ian had been scuffling with despair this 12 months after he misplaced his voice and had been unable to work.

He tweeted in February: “Final 12 months I misplaced my voice, thus my every little thing. My residing, my character, my being. However battle I’ll to get it again. In actual fact all of my darkness I need to stroll away from.”