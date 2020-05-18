Tricia Helfer, Jonathan Frakes Film ‘Nerdalogues’ For Charity – Variety

A brand new video sequence will characteristic actors from the nerdosphere — together with Tricia Helfer (“Battlestar Galactica”), Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek”), Phil LaMarr (“Samurai Jack”) and Brea Grant (“Heroes”) — performing beloved monologues from the previous to profit No Child Hungry.

Aptly named “The Plague Nerdalogues,” the sequence is a compilation of fan-favorite actors reenacting basic geek scenes from movie and tv, all for charity. For instance, Frakes will tackle the function of Captain Kirk, Helfer will carry out as Invoice from “Kill Invoice” and Lamarr as Samurai Jack doing Inigo Montoya from “The Princess Bride.”

Different actors on the roster embody Cameron Cuffe, David Dastmalchian, Azita Ghanizada, Todd Stashwick, Rob Benedict, Yuri Lowenthal, Rekha Sharma, Tiffany Smith and Damion Poitier.

The “Nerdalogues” will probably be uploaded to theplaguenerdalogues.com and accessible for a minimal $10 donation to No Child Hungry. As soon as a donation has been made, viewers will obtain a password that unlocks limitless entry to the platform as extra video submissions proceed to be posted.

The sequence was created by Marc Bernardin, TV author for exhibits similar to “Alphas,” “Fortress Rock,” “Treadstone” and co-host of podcast “Fatman Past.”

“I’ve been sitting right here, day after day, each watching the world slip and watching individuals do their greatest to cease it from slipping,” Bernardin advised Variety by way of assertion. “I’ve completed lots of the previous and thought it was excessive time I attempted doing the latter.”

As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Bernardin added that he hopes to make these movies free for nerds in every single place.

“When the ‘keep at house’ orders are lifted and we will all get again to doing the work we love, then it will have served its objective and these movies will probably be made public,” Bernardin mentioned. “Till then, I hope our collective love for each the geek world and the actual world can perform a little good.”

“The Plague Nerdalogues” may even characteristic net design and video editorial by comedian ebook artist and author Hannibal Tabu.