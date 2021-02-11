‘Trickster’ and ‘Two Sentence Horror Tales’ Get Primetime Boost

Although it wasn’t the highest program of Tuesday night based on Nielsen Dwell+Identical Day quick affiliate numbers (that triumph goes to an authentic of NBC’s “This Is Us”), The CW’s broadcasts of “Two Sentence Horror Tales” and “Trickster” each scored substantial boosts of 66.67% in the important thing demo, hovering above the earlier week’s episodes.

Final evening’s new episode of spooky anthology sequence from Guam-born creator Vera Miao earned a 0.1 score in the important thing, adults 18-49 demographic and drew 0.52 million viewers throughout its 8 p.m. timeslot. The brand new episode of the coming-of-age story about an Indigenous teen earned a 0.1 score in the important thing demo, and drew 0.37 million viewers at 9 p.m. “Trickster” was lately embedded in a scandal, as its director and producer Michelle Latimer was discovered responsible of “indigenous-fishing,” claiming to be of Aboriginal descent when she isn’t. The aftermath led The CW and public broadcaster CBC to cancel the present.

Elsewhere on tv, CBS dominated Tuesday, beginning with the 8 p.m. airing of a brand new episode of “NCIS” that garnered 9.47 million viewers. Whereas it got here in second within the adults 18-49 demographic ranks with a 0.9 score, it did come first in viewership with 9.47 million viewers. Compared, NBC’s “This Is Us” at 9 p.m. obtained a 1.0 score and almost 5 million viewers. CBS’ “FBI” duo took second and third place for the evening in viewership, with “FBI” attracting a 0.8 in the important thing demo and 7.55 million viewers, and “FBI: Most Needed” with a 0.6 score and 5.48 million viewers.

NCB additionally ran a brand new episode of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” within the 8-9 p.m. timeslot that drew a 0.4 within the 18-49 demo and 2.13 million viewers. Within the 10 p.m. window, “Nurses” drew an 0.3 in the important thing demo and nearly 2 million viewers. The 8 p.m. airing of Fox medical drama “The Resident” acquired a 0.5 score within the 18-49 demo and 3.28 million viewers, whereas the 9 p.m. airing of crime drama “Prodigal Son” on Fox obtained a 0.4 in the important thing demo and about 1.92 million viewers.

ABC debuted new episodes all all through the evening, beginning with “To Inform the Fact” at 8 p.m. (0.6, 3.76), “Black-ish” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 2.32), “Blended-ish” at 9:30 p.m., and concluding primetime with “Huge Sky” at 10 p.m. (0.6, 3.54).

Moreover, The CW ran an encore of “Two Sentence Horror Tales” at 8:30 p.m., and NBC ran an encore of “This Is Us” at 9 p.m.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el (0.4, 1.52), and Turkish telenovela adaptation “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.08). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a brand new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 1.18 million viewers. All through the night, Telemundo ran the season premieres of athletic ability and endurance competitors sequence “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 0.99) at 8 p.m., in addition to a brand new episode of “La Suerte de Loli,” the Telemundo debut for legendary Mexican cleaning soap opera actress Silvia Navarro at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.96). Telemundo International Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” ran at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the important thing demo and 0.86 million viewers.

Total on Tuesday evening, CBS was primary in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, acquiring a 0.8 score and 7.50 million viewers. Runnerup was NBC in the important thing demo (0.6), acquiring round 3 million viewers. ABC rounded out third place, drawing a mean 0.5 in the important thing demo and 3.14 million viewers. Fox got here in fourth with a 0.4 score and 2.60 million viewers. Each Spanish language networks tied for fifth place within the scores, every getting a 0.3, however Univision ended the evening with barely extra viewers (1.26 million) versus Telemundo (0.97 million). The CW got here final with a 0.1 score and lower than half one million viewers (about 397,000).