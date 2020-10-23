Tricycle Talent Backs Kamla Pande’s Moondust Management

Sara Curran’s Tricycle Talent has taken a minority stake in up-and-coming Los Angeles-based expertise agency Moondust Management.

Launched by former YMU Group govt Kamla Pande (pictured, left) earlier this 12 months, the outfit represents a 123 of rising and established digital-first entrepreneurs and personalities, and focuses on model sponsorship and endorsements, product growth and licensing, in addition to authentic content material growth and distribution.

Present purchasers embrace journey knowledgeable and host Kiersten Wealthy; way of life video creator and parenting influencer Nikki Phillippi; Panic! At The Disco musician Nicole Row; DJ and podcaster Brandi Cyrus; and former Actual Housewives of Orange County solid member and influencer Jo De La Rosa.

Previous to launching Moondust, Pande was head of partnerships at YMU Group, which was beforehand referred to as the James Grant Group, specializing in branded partnerships for music and digital-first purchasers. Previous to this, Pande labored in branded content material at early trend MCN and RTL-owned StyleHaul. Earlier than that, she was director of gross sales growth at Disney-acquired Maker Studios.

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to once more crew up with Sara and the extremely gifted crew at Tricycle Talent,” mentioned Pande. “Giving my purchasers entry to the instruments, assets and relationships that may assist develop their companies and gasoline their passions has at all times been job primary. With the spectacular crew and verticalized experience at Tricycle, our progress potential is unparalleled.”

Tricycle is the expertise administration collective based by media veteran Sara Curran in January 2019. The corporate offers administration in books, music, digital, voices, movie, tv and, extra not too long ago, sports activities, with the launch of Kudos Sports activities Management. Earlier this 12 months, Tricycle additionally invested in new expertise administration agency Peach Home.

Curran (pictured, proper) was beforehand managing director at James Grant Group, now referred to as YMU, which is the U.Okay.’s largest expertise administration firm. Previous to that, Curran labored at Working Title Movies, Common Footage and Polygram Filmed Leisure.

“I used to be delighted to get a name from Kamla to listen to her imaginative and prescient for Moondust,” mentioned Curran. “Being at three-lettered companies isn’t for everybody. At Tricycle we imagine in empowering various and entrepreneurial brokers, managers and expertise to take management of how they do enterprise and with whom. That is the fourth initiative that we have now backed the place one of many founders was from YMU, so there’s nice pleasure attending to work collectively once more. With the extra assets from Tricycle, the expansion alternatives for Moondust Management are limitless.”