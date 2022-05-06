‘Trigger Warnings’ come to The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe along with other accessibility options

The authors had the goal that their game could be enjoyed by as many players as possible.

The Stanley Parable It managed to become a cult game thanks to a premise in which, unlike what happens in other video games, the user has great decision-making power. That is why the community has welcomed the new The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe with open arms, something that is demonstrated with a great debut in the ecosystem of Steam. But how does this version improve?

Accessibility options include things like subtitles, banners, and narrator voiceThe development team has explained on multiple occasions that it does not want to spoil the surprise, so players will be discovering new features over the next few days. What we do know is the amount of accessibility options that includes the game, which has been compiled in a Twitter thread showing settings that affect the size of subtitles, colors, the (iconic) voice of the narrator and more.

One of the aspects that has attracted the most attention is the possibility of activating ‘Trigger Warnings‘, which is known on the net as an indicator that warns us of potentially explicit content for certain users. Without going into specific spoilers, it should be remembered that the game explores themes related to the mental health (depending on the decisions we make as a user), so the development team now allows us to know when we are approaching these scenes and skip them if we wish. This does not affect achievement gainswhich will be unlocked whatever our choice.

As we have already said, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe introduces other improvements that pretend to be surprised, so we can now prepare for discoveries as particular as the game itself. For the moment, we have been able to discover one of these unexpected changes, although it is entirely dedicated to an achievement that will take 10 years to unlock.

