Triller Names Daniel Gillick Global Co-Head of Partnerships

Triller has named Daniel Gillick world co-head of partnerships, the corporate introduced Monday. Most lately, he was senior supervisor of music content material and trade relations at TikTok, the place he was one of of the corporate’s first hires within the space of music operations.

Final month, Triller introduced on Mary Rahmani, TikTok’s former director of music content material & artist partnerships, as its new world head of partnerships; the 2 will work collectively within the position.

Earlier than TikTok, Gillick was a senior inventive producer for Fb, engaged on in-app editorial content material. He started his profession at Capitol Studios in Hollywood earlier than taking a publish at Sony/ATV Music Publishing and dealing as a expertise agent, together with roles at Apple and GoPro and within the promoting world.

“I couldn’t be extra excited to hitch the staff at Triller, which I imagine is the subsequent main disruptive power in leisure and the short-form house,” Gillick stated. “I sit up for leveraging my years of expertise in tech, advertising and marketing, and partnerships to assist form the long run of the trade.

Triller, a music-video creation app is the primary social music platform to supply customers the flexibility to stream artists songs instantly by means of the app, which correlates to direct pay outs to artists. It has been downloaded greater than 250 million occasions and has over 100 million month-to-month lively customers.

In September, Triller named a dozen prime feminine music trade executives to a brand new advisory board. The execs are: Rebeca Leon (Lionfish Leisure), Rosa Asciola (Spotify), Jenifer Mallory (Columbia Data), Elyse Rogers (APG), Tina Davis (Empire), Phylicia Fant (Columbia Data), Dina Sahim (Sal&Co/Maverick), Rhea Pasricha (Prescription Songs), Allison Maccio (Reside Nation), Ebonie Ward (Emagen Leisure Group), Madeline Nelson (Heads Music) and Kaily Nash (Final Kings Data).

 

 

