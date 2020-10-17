Triller Names Mary Rahmani Global Head of Partnerships (EXCLUSIVE)

Mary Rahmani has been named Triller’s new international head of partnerships, the corporate introduced at present. She was most lately director of music content material & artist partnerships, North America at TikTok, the place she was liable for cultivating and overseeing music leisure collaborations, and appeared at Selection’s Music for Screens convention final yr.

Previous to becoming a member of TikTok, Rahmani served because the Director of A&R with Capitol Music Group, the place she signed or labored carefully with such artists as TV on the Radio, Glass Animals, and others. She additionally workecd as an artist mmanager and held roles on the indie labels Dangerbird and Razor & Tie Data, and early in her profession at Geffen and Interscope Data and EMI Music.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mary to the Triller household,” stated Triller chairman Bobby Sarnevesht. “Her years at TikTok noticed her constructing, from the bottom up, model and different partnerships, music relationships and influencer administration. She is one of a very powerful executives working within the quick type house at present. In our wildest goals we didn’t suppose she would depart TikTok to hitch us, however generally goals do come true.

“From being the primary rent at TikTok music to being half of the platform for almost two years, it’s been unbelievable to be an element of their vibrant, thrilling, and inventive neighborhood,” Rahmani stated. “I’m trying ahead to taking my background and expertise to proceed to construct artistic partnerships with Triller. I assist and advocate for artists, companions and creativity — at all times.”

Triller, a music-video creation app is the primary social music platform to supply customers the flexibility to stream artists songs instantly by way of the app, which correlates to direct pay outs to artists. It has been downloaded greater than 250 million instances and has over 100 million month-to-month energetic customers.

Final month, Triller named a dozen high feminine music business executives to a brand new advisory board. The execs are: Rebeca Leon (Lionfish Leisure), Rosa Asciola (Spotify), Jenifer Mallory (Columbia Data), Elyse Rogers (APG), Tina Davis (Empire), Phylicia Fant (Columbia Data), Dina Sahim (Sal&Co/Maverick), Rhea Pasricha (Prescription Songs), Allison Maccio (Stay Nation), Ebonie Ward (Emagen Leisure Group), Madeline Nelson (Heads Music) and Kaily Nash (Final Kings Data).