Trinamool Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh detained for wondering in Tripura

West Bengal's Trinamool Congress chief Sayani Ghosh used to be arrested by means of Tripura Police on Sunday following a criticism by means of a ruling BJP employee. (Saayoni Ghosh) used to be taken into custody for wondering. A BJP employee has accused Ghosh of disrupting a side road assembly of Leader Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday night time, an professional mentioned. He mentioned that Ghosh reached the assembly position and raised slogans of 'khela hobe'.

Trinamool Congress's West Bengal unit early life wing secretary Sayani Ghosh has been detained 24 hours prior to Trinamool Congress normal secretary Abhishek Banerjee's talk over with. Ghosh used to be known as to the police station for wondering. Trinamool Congress leaders alleged that their employees had been thrashed by means of BJP supporters out of doors the East Agartala Mahila Police Station. Then again, the BJP has denied the allegation.

In a tweet, Banerjee accused the BJP executive of Tripura of now not complying with the Ideally suited Courtroom's orders at the rights of political events to peacefully protest. Banerjee shared the video of the alleged assault on Sunday morning on Twitter and hit out at Leader Minister Biplab Deb, announcing, "As a substitute of making sure the security of our supporters and girls applicants, he's ceaselessly sending goons to assault." The ruling BJP in Tripura is making a laugh of democracy.

The Ideally suited Courtroom had just lately directed the Tripura Police to be sure that no political celebration is denied the precise to marketing campaign in a relaxed means. Police mentioned that throughout the interrogation of Ghosh, a gaggle of other people collected out of doors the police station used to be attacked by means of some unidentified miscreants. Then again, no person used to be harm within the assault.

Trinamool Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Deb instructed journalists, “Our applicants had been crushed up, their properties ransacked and no motion used to be taken regardless of court cases. The police is operating right here in a one-sided means. Trinamool Congress chief Kunal Ghosh mentioned that the type of democracy in Tripura, “we can ask our leaders to do the similar in West Bengal (in conjunction with the BJP).”

BJP’s Tripura unit spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya denied the allegations and mentioned that BJP employees by no means attacked any Trinamool Congress supporter because the celebration does now not believe it a political rival.

