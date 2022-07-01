Triple ration of free games with the Epic Games Store this week, announcing two other gifts

The PC video game store invites us to download Hood: Outlaws & Legends among other releases.

Epic Games Store users can for a few minutes add to their libraries up to three video games without paying a single euro for them. On this occasion, the business is committed to offering several gifts where, however, we could perhaps keep the name of Hood: Outlaws and Legends.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends calls on players to assemble a team of outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark, violent, medieval world. It is a proposal of character cooperative multiplayer and PvP signed by Sumo Digital under an edition of Focus Entertainment that arrived in stores in the middle of last year without finding a highly positive evaluation of the users.

Perhaps this gift week at the Epic Games Store will help you get a second chance among the public. And if not, the store also gives away the option of playing Iratus: Lord of the Dead, a tactical turn-based dungeon crawler RPG set in a dark fantasy universe, or Geneforge 1 – Mutagen, “a cult classic indie that offers absolute freedom in a unique world”.

The three video games will be on the cover of the store as a gift until July 7. After this time, as usual in the bazaar, two other gifts will arrive: Ancient Enemy, a card combat RPG set in a world in ruins in which the forces of evil have already triumphed, and Killing Floor 2, a fast-paced shooter with infected capable of keeping us entertained for many hours in a group.

