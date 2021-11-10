Tripura Civic Polls Outcome: BJP waved the flag in Tripura, gained 112 out of 334 seats in civic polls

Tripura Civic Polls Outcome: Within the civic polls held in Tripura, the ruling BJP has gained 112 of the 334 seats unopposed. The election respectable mentioned Monday was once the remaining day for withdrawal of nominations and the date for scrutiny was once mounted on November 5. On Monday, 36 applicants, together with 15 from the opposition CPI(M), 4 from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), 8 from the Congress, two from the AIFB and 7 independents, withdrew their nominations, the respectable mentioned.Additionally Learn – BJP MP’s retaliation on Telangana CM, when the jackal’s dying comes, he runs against the town

On the identical time, a complete of 785 applicants are within the fray for the rest 222 seats, for which vote casting is to be hung on November 25. There are a complete of 334 seats in city native our bodies around the state, together with the Agartala Municipal Company (51 wards), 13 town councils and 6 nagar panchayats. Additionally Learn – There is not any distinction between SP-BJP, those two aspects of the coin, wish to make Hindu-Muslim, BSP gets majority like 2007: Mayawati

There aren’t any opposition applicants within the seven city our bodies – Ambassa Municipal Council, Jirania Nagar Panchayat, Mohanpur Municipal Council, Ranibazar Municipal Council, Vishalgarh Nagar Parishad, Udaipur Municipal Council and Santirbazar Municipal Council. Additionally Learn – Chhath Puja 2021: Learn this information ahead of getting into the river, another way you’ll have to repent

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhary alleged that its applicants have been pressured to withdraw their nominations because of terror being perpetrated through goons who have been sheltered through the BJP.

The CPI(M) mentioned that the violence within the state had began lengthy ahead of the announcement of the time table for the municipal elections and a number of other employees of our birthday party have been attacked and our applicants may just no longer record their nominations in 5 municipal councils and two nagar panchayats. He instructed journalists that an remarkable terror has been created through the BJP goons.

TMC, which is making an attempt to extend its base in Tripura, had mentioned that it’ll contest civic polls within the north-eastern state. A complete of five,94,772 electorate are eligible to solid their votes within the civic polls and feminine electorate outnumber male electorate in city spaces. Is.