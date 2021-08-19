Tripura Information: TMC leaders want to be attacked in ‘Taliban taste’ once they land on the airport. Arguable video of BJP MLA Viral

Tripura Information: Arun Chandra Bhowmik, ruling BJP MLA in Tripura (BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik) Controversy has arisen after a commentary of He reportedly informed a political amassing that if TMC leaders land at Agartala airport, celebration staff must compete with them in ‘Taliban taste’.Additionally Learn – Two BSF jawans martyred in ambush by way of militants in Tripura

The BJP chief made those remarks at a program arranged in honor of newly appointed Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik at Belonia Previous The city Corridor in South Tripura district. The video of the BJP chief’s remarks on TMC leaders has long gone viral on social media. He’s getting numerous grievance after the video went viral. In the meantime, BJP has distanced itself from his debatable commentary. The celebration mentioned that that is his non-public commentary. Additionally Learn – Tripura: CPI(M) chief attacked, BJP accused of assault

On the serve as, the BJP chief additional mentioned that the TMC is making an attempt to wreck the state executive headed by way of Biplab Kumar Deb in Tripura, which got here to energy within the state after finishing twenty-five years of communist rule. He alleged that this is occurring because of the instigation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. The MLA representing Belonia constituency mentioned these items in Bengali language.

Watch to imagine!@BJP4Tripura leaders inciting violence with insensitive feedback is now turning into an ordinary episode in #Tripura! Is that this how @AITCofficial leaders should be handled?#TripuraDeservesBetter percent.twitter.com/5zRqO0SWhn — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) August 18, 2021

Within the viral video, BJP leaders are observed pronouncing that I can attraction to all of you that we want to assault them in Talibani taste. We want to assault him once he lands on the airport. We will be able to offer protection to Biplab Deb Sarkar with each and every drop of blood. TMC has transform an attacker at the saffron celebration after the debatable video of the BJP chief went viral.