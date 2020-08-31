Tripura Rape: Rape of eight-year-old girl on the pretext of hide and seek, six minors arrested on charges

Tripura Rape: Police have registered a case against 7 teenagers for raping an 8-year-old girl on the pretext of playing hide and seek in a village in Tripura. Six of them have been arrested. Police said on Sunday that one of the accused, who hails from West Tripura district, is absconding. Also Read – 7 children called 8-year-old friend on the pretext of playing and raped in the game, who was shocked to hear

Police said that out of the six accused arrested, four have been sent to the child improvement home, while two others (around 12 years of age) have been admitted to the hospital due to being infected with the corona virus.

Priya Madhuri Mazumdar, a sub-divisional police officer at New Capital Complex, said, "As per the complaint lodged by the child's father, the teenagers called her to play hide and seek and raped her. The incident is on Friday.