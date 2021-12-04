Tripura State Rifles jawan shot lifeless two of his fellow infantrymen, CM expressed grief

Agartala: A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan on Saturday shot lifeless two of his fellow infantrymen in western Tripura. police gave this data. Following an altercation, TSR Rifleman Sukanta Das, 38, opened hearth on Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia (47) and Naib Subedar Kiran Jamatia (37), a police officer stated. The incident happened when those jawans had been on responsibility on the ONGC (Oil and Herbal Fuel Company) drilling website in Konaban.Additionally Learn – Good efficiency of ruling BJP in Tripura municipal elections, successful all 51 seats; Nadda congratulates CM Biplab

The professional stated Singh died at the spot and Jamatiya succumbed to his accidents on the clinic. His weapon was once taken from Das straight away after the incident and he was once arrested, he stated. Senior police and TSR officers reached the realm and investigation was once began.

Condoling the deaths, Tripura Leader Minister Biplab Kumar Deb introduced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh and a central government process to the relations of the deceased below the die-in-harness scheme.

