Trisha Goddard is reportedly filming a new talk show for ITV

It’s been gone a very long time they usually say you need to by no means return, but it surely appears seemingly that Trisha Goddard will return to ITV after a 16-year hole to fill the opening left by The Jeremy Kyle Show.

The Solar reported that Trisha was filming a pilot for a reboot of the talk show to switch The Jeremy Kyle Show which, paradoxically, changed her programme again in 2005. The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in 2019 within the wake of a visitor’s loss of life.

The show Trisha ran every weekday morning between 1998-2004.

A supply instructed The Solar: “It’s being known as Consult with Trisha in the meanwhile. However telly followers will recognise it for what it is — the outdated legendary show and her again collectively.”

The new model of Trisha is reportedly being made by documentary manufacturing giants Spun Gold, the corporate behind reveals similar to The Actually Full Monty: Dwell and The Grand Occasion Lodge.

Trisha has been residing in america for a lot of the previous twenty years, however was most lately seen within the UK as a competitor on Dancing on Ice earlier this 12 months, the place she was first to be voted off the show.

Her syndicated talk show in America, The Trisha Goddard Show, ran for two years from 2012-2014 and was distributed by NBCUniversal Tv Distribution. It screened within the UK on Channel 5

Her daughter, Billie, is about to make her debut in Channel 4’s actuality contest, The Bridge, which premieres on Sunday eleventh October.

Now we have reached out to ITV for affirmation of the information.

