Trishelle Cannatella on Returning to TV for ‘The Problem: All Stars’

When Trishelle Cannatella stop “The Problem” in 2013, she thought it could be her final time showing on the MTV present. She had badly lower her foot on damaged glass her first evening in the home — the results of her housemates’ sloppy partying — and it grew to become contaminated. After 10 days of not ingesting whereas on antibiotics, Cannatella acquired wasted, and had a screaming combat with Aneesa Ferreira, who’d been instructed that Cannatella had made remarks behind her again about Ferreira being multiracial, as well as to Jewish and bisexual.

“I believed that Aneesa and I have been cool, and that I might say that, and it was humorous,” Cannatella stated in an interview with Selection this week. “Nevertheless it wasn’t humorous.”

She was getting prepared to go to sleep, or as Cannatella put it, “move out on my mattress with my garments on,” when Ferreira confronted her, calling her “silly” and “Trashelle,” and stiff-arming her. Cannatella was ill-equipped to combat again, and for quite a lot of completely different causes — together with her foot and the present’s “poisonous male vitality” — she stop the following morning. She’s by no means watched the episode, despite the fact that it’s thought of a actuality TV combat so iconic that the stiff-arming has a pin on Pinterest.

However now, practically eight years later, Cannatella is among the many 22 old-school “Actual World” and “Street Guidelines” alumni returning to “The Problem: All Stars,” which makes its debut on the newly launched streaming service Paramount Plus Thursday. Paramount Plus has banked on Era X nostalgia with its unique programming: “The Problem: All Stars” follows “The Actual World Homecoming: New York,” which options the unique forged of “The Actual World” reuniting as fiftysomethings, and was the one new present the service launched with early in March. “All Stars” — conceived by Mark Lengthy of the unique “Street Guidelines,” in addition to Bunim/Murray, the manufacturing firm that invented the present and has produced it for MTV since its 1998 debut — has comparable emotional vibes, however with grueling bodily competitions as contestants combat for a $500,000 prize.

Cannatella, who made her tv debut on “The Actual World: Las Vegas” in 2002, grew to become a breakout star instantly. She had come from tiny Reduce Off, Louisiana — inhabitants: fewer than 6000 — and moved to Los Angeles earlier than the present aired. There, she made a residing doing appearances at golf equipment, bars and schools, and in addition starred on different actuality exhibits, equivalent to a number of seasons of “The Problem” and VH1’s “Surreal Life.” She made a residing as a actuality star earlier than that was a standard follow.

“We have been in gossip magazines,” Cannatella stated. “Like in LA, at any time when I’d exit, they have been like, ‘Oh, Trishelle’s dancing on a desk!’” Right here, Cannatella talks with Selection about going again to “The Problem,” her on-camera apology to Ferreira, and her life now in New Orleans, along with her husband, John Hensz.

“The Problem” has gotten so intense. Did you probably did you practice for it?

I did not practice for it. Mark Lengthy has been a good friend of mine for, God, nearly 20 years, and he instructed me, “It’s not gonna be that critical!” As a result of I used to be actually stressed. I stated, “Mark, I haven’t taken a jog across the block in possibly a decade.” And so he’s like, “You’re wonderful, you’re wonderful!” After I acquired there, I used to be semi-expecting them to take it a bit bit straightforward on us as a result of we’re older? However they didn’t.

The forged of “The Actual World Las Vegas.”

Courtesy of MTV

That first problem is brutal.

I used to be fully shocked. Alton, who is likely one of the most bodily superb athletes on the market, was telling me, “Trishelle, I believed I used to be gonna drown.” Some individuals have been already bodily ready to do the whole lot moving into. However not me.

How concerned in “The Actual World” neighborhood are you nowadays?

I nonetheless speak to principally everybody for my forged. I used to be simply speaking day earlier than yesterday to Irulan, Arissa, and Brynn — all the women in my forged. I speak to Steven quite a bit. I speak to Frank and his spouse. Alton is the one one which I don’t speak to, until we’re on a “Problem” — however we’re cool once we’re on a “Problem.” Mark’s a good friend. I simply have associates right here and there, extra old-school individuals.

Competing for $500,000, which definitely wasn’t the case the final time you probably did a “Problem” — what distinction does that sum of money make?

That’s large! I imply, that’s a home. After I used to do “Challenges” again in 2003, we have been completely satisfied to win $8,000. So I used to be fully shocked when he stated the quantity. And I instantly knew it was going to get nasty, too.

When was it filmed?

It was in February. It was in Argentina — like, the Patagonia area. I fully thought due to COVID that it was going to be in the US, in Lake Tahoe or one thing.

What have been the COVID precautions like?

We acquired examined each single day. We had a stable quarantine. And once I say quarantine, we couldn’t depart the edge of our door. It was very, very strict. All of us acquired examined a number of occasions earlier than we even acquired on the airplane. So I felt very, excellent about it.

It’s a ton of alumni , clearly. However who have been you shocked wasn’t there?

I suppose Coral is iconic. She, to me, offers the funniest one-liners in interviews. I completely respect that about her, even when it’s at my expense. Veronica has at all times been iconic as properly. There are a number of people who I want have been there. However that’s OK, as a result of in the event that they get Season 2 picked up, then we’ll see these individuals, hopefully.

On condition that these are middle-aged individuals, what was the extent of drama?

I believed that quite a lot of us, myself included, have been sort of past the drama. We’re in our late 30s and 40s, and a few 50s. No!

While you’re put in that place, you nonetheless have that in you. And there’s a motive that every one of us have been forged, I believe, within the first place. And a few of us simply pop off actually rapidly — myself included. I don’t try this in my regular on a regular basis life, however additionally, I don’t hold round individuals with such large, large personalities like this on a regular basis.

There’s hookups, there’s drama, there’s fights.

The trailer exhibits you and Katie stepping into it.

Yeah, that shocked even me.

We have been in one another’s marriage ceremony. I imply, we’ve lived collectively. We shared a mattress in Los Angeles for over a 12 months once we have been struggling on the market. We’re tight. I imply, we have been tight. It’s not my best second. However on “The Problem,” generally you get paranoid. And particularly if you’re coping with this sum of money, and there’s so many individuals concerned, and also you’re residing in a home, it’s like the whole lot’s a bit bit extra heightened. You’re extra delicate to issues — or I used to be, at the very least. A number of it had to do with previous points that we had, too. I felt like she didn’t have my again in one thing, and my emotions have been actually harm. And yeah, so we acquired into an enormous combat. It was a 36-hour combat, I’m not going to lie.

The primary episode didn’t make a giant deal of your historical past with Aneesa. I assume it comes up later?

I hope it does. I did have a face-to-face dialog along with her about the whole lot and apologized. And he or she didn’t have to settle for my apology, however she was fully gracious and did. And so I felt like we may very well be OK transferring ahead.

I hope they present it, as a result of I believe it’s an excellent studying second for individuals who say one thing fully idiotic and racially insensitive — and they need to find a way to apologize for it, and not really feel scared to. Sweeping it underneath the rug just isn’t the proper answer.

I just lately rewatched that episode.

Oof.

You’ve stated you’ve by no means seen it, proper?

I’ve by no means seen it, however I’ve seen memes, clips, issues like that. It’s stunning and humiliating. It’s not one thing that I need to revisit by watching. Nevertheless it’s one thing I’ll always remember, and I haven’t forgotten over time. I thought of it quite a bit. Yeah, it’s upsetting.

Was it the primary time you’d seen Aneesa because you left that “Problem”?

Sure. I used to be so nervous, so scared. I imply, I didn’t understand how she was going to react. I imply, I wouldn’t have blamed her for any sort of response, to be sincere. I used to be like, “Drop me 50 toes off a crane someplace in the course of the ocean — however I’m extra frightened of Aneesa!”

I noticed you stepping into it with somebody on Twitter who referred to as you racist, and also you went again and forth — and appeared to truly resolve it?

Each as soon as in a whereas on social media, individuals will say one thing about it — it’s new people who don’t observe me on social media on a daily foundation. As a result of, I believe, throughout the previous 12 months particularly, I undoubtedly have modified quite a lot of my views and performed quite a lot of analysis and work on myself.

After I rewatched the episode, the lads watching the combat have been calling you each outdated, and saying it was like watching “Golden Women.” I believe you have been 34, possibly 33. You’ve talked concerning the present being sexist.

That poisonous male vitality quite a lot of these guys had on the present — I hate that. That’s one of many issues in “The Problem” that I did not like. I don’t just like the how the blokes deal with the ladies. And in order that’s why I by no means wished to do one other one too, as a result of I didn’t like a few of the forged members.

The forged of the Paramount Plus collection “The Problem: All Stars.”

Courtsey of Paramount Plus

And a few of these individuals out of your period — like CT and Bananas — have by no means stopped doing “The Problem.” What do you consider that?

I believe that it’s good for them, as a result of they’re making some huge cash. They’re getting paid extra every time, I’m fairly positive. However when you try this many “Challenges,” you have to maintain related and maintain thrilling, so you’re going have to change into extra further with every present than the one earlier than so that you just can get invited again.

I simply really feel prefer it additionally breeds this entire vitality of, like — being a nasty particular person nearly. The fights have to be larger, the drama has to be extra. So, I believe a few of these guys, they really feel the necessity to be worse individuals in order that they can get invited again. And so they’re wonderful with it!

While you look again on your expertise on “The Actual World,” what are the issues that you consider?

Oh, gosh. I used to be simply so naive, it’s loopy! I had by no means been west of Texas. I’m so completely satisfied that I did it, and I acquired to expertise so many various individuals from completely different backgrounds, and that quite a lot of us are nonetheless shut. I believe, if something, I’d have most likely stored a bit bit extra to myself. My relationship with Steven apparently was so stunning that folks referred to as me names and had large opinions about who I used to be simply for one man. I used to be sleeping with one man on the present — I thought we have been courting. I didn’t discover out till I watched the present that, actually, he didn’t suppose we have been courting.

I’m nonetheless often known as the slut from “The Actual World” — and now I’m 41 and married. And that was one man in 5 and a half months of filming. And who cares? If it was 10 guys, it shouldn’t matter. It was powerful for me in 2002.

In fact! “The Actual World: Las Vegas” was when the present grew to become much less about feelings and extra about partying. Had been you conscious of that on the time, because you’d watched earlier seasons?

You neglect the cameras in a short time. And I at all times assumed that folks had slept collectively, they usually simply didn’t present quite a lot of that. However on our present, they only didn’t maintain again. And it was a bit bit raunchy, I believe. However I believe that was a shift that the producers simply determined to make. And it was stunning. I imply, undoubtedly, individuals have been speaking about it.

You grew to become very well-known. Did it really feel like that?

No! It didn’t! As a result of we have been broke. I acquired a job in Westwood at some restaurant ready tables, and when the previews have been popping out for the present, my tables began stopping me they usually have been like, “Are you that woman that’s about to be on ‘The Actual World’ on MTV?” And I used to be identical to, “Yeah.” And my supervisor was like, “Trishelle, you’re losing time! You can’t cease and speak to all these tables!” I acquired fired.

When did you begin earning profits from doing appearances, and that entire business that used to exist?

I began earning profits with appearances most likely a couple of 12 months after my present aired. I did one “Problem” proper after, after which I got here house they usually have been like, “Oh, you get to do these appearances. You’re getting paid like $1,000 or $1,500.” And to me on the time, that was some huge cash. Plus, when you’re doing three per week, it’s not unhealthy. Then I simply stored doing different exhibits after that. God, I did “Surreal Life,” I did a wrestling present. I did every kind of stuff.

You have been earning profits as a actuality star, mainly.

I had to seize the chance. And additionally, individuals had these opinions about what sort of particular person I used to be. And so, I used to be identical to, “OK, properly, when you suppose I’m a whore, then I suppose I’ll say sure to Playboy.” I sort of felt like I had to be that persona nearly.

My household was very confused by it, by the way in which, as a result of they know what sort of particular person I’m, and how I used to be introduced up. They have been identical to, “What’s occurring proper now?”

Do you look again on Playboy with remorse?

No! No, I’m proud. Particularly now that I’m in my 40s, I’m identical to, “Wow, that was an excellent time — when the whole lot was the place it needs to be!” I don’t remorse it in any respect, and I paid off my scholar loans with that. A number of my associates are nonetheless paying their scholar loans, so I really feel OK about it. I’d have by no means performed it if I had not been, like, the unhealthy woman on the present.

Had been you additionally auditioning for performing roles on the time?

I used to be. I keep in mind I had signed with a supervisor and an company, they usually wished me to do extra performing and check out to get out of actuality. However, you understand, performing was simply not pure for me. When actuality was exploding within the mid 2000s, it was simply a lot simpler for me to be myself than like take the lessons and do the work. I by no means wished to be an actress. There have been too many individuals that actually wished to try this, and that we’re actually good at it.

I’m not good at performing. I’m good at simply being me.

You have been on fairly a season of “The Surreal Life,” which you talked about. Do you keep in contact with any of these individuals?

Clearly not Ron Jeremy!

Had been you shocked by the rape prices towards him ?

I didn’t see that aspect to him. He made inappropriate jokes, however that’s one thing that you’d count on from an enormous porn star, I suppose. And I used to be fully shocked by all that.

However Tammy Faye, you understand, she handed — however I truly learn a letter that she wrote me the opposite day, she wrote me this actually candy letter. It was an iconic season, I believe — Vanilla Ice, he was nice. We had fun.

Vanilla Ice! Can you inform me the story about assembly Leonardo DiCaprio?

Katie and I have been at Saddle Ranch, and we have been going to The Normal when The Normal resort was tremendous cool. Proper once we have been crossing the road, two guys have been strolling, they usually each had baseball caps on, and certainly one of them was like, “Trishelle!” And Katie retains strolling, and she or he says, “Cease speaking to followers!” and crosses the road. And I look, and I’m like, “Oh my god, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio.” I used to be like, “Katie, hold on!” She’s, like, yelling, and pissed off at me and storming off.

So, he’s like, “OK, I suppose I can return to The Normal, when you guys are going there.” He walks again with us, and we find yourself speaking. He knew all people’s identify from the present. He was like, “Are Alton and Irulan nonetheless collectively? Inform me about Brynn. Inform me about Steven!”

And at that time I used to be like, “Oh my God, precise actual celebrities watch actuality TV.”

When did you resolve it was time to depart LA?

I used to be taking part in skilled poker, and I had a poker sponsorship deal. I was switching from actuality TV to that, and I used to be touring quite a bit with poker. And Black Friday occurred, which was when all of the poker websites in the US shut down. I misplaced my poker sponsorship; I had no earnings; I wasn’t doing tv anymore, actually. And I used to be simply getting fed up. And I used to be like, “Possibly it’s time for me to simply return house, strive one thing new.”

I used to be trying via your Instagram, and also you and your husband appear to have enjoyable — you guys eat actually properly . Are you able to speak about what your day by day life is like now?

We love meals! Earlier than COVID, I used to be going to apply to doctor’s assistant college. As a result of at any time when I labored within the medical area, I actually favored it. So I believed possibly I’d apply to PA college. I used to be going to take my GRE, after which COVID occurred, and I haven’t scheduled it.

I’m a canine mother, my husband’s a pilot, so we journey quite a bit. And that’s about it. I imply, actually, “The Problem” was sort of the very first thing that I’ve performed TV-wise in, what — 9 years? In order that was fairly loopy. So who is aware of what’s subsequent?

I noticed on your Instagram that you just stated that you just’d gotten your sense of style again. However I missed if you’d had COVID. When did that occur?

I acquired it December twenty seventh. We usually go up to Canada to go snowboarding, so this time we went to Park Metropolis. And we caught it a while once we have been up there, despite the fact that quite a lot of our actions have been open air. I actually suppose it was at any time when we have been eating indoors, or like on this practice experience factor that we did. I began to really feel sick once we acquired again. Obtained examined, was instantly constructive — instantly misplaced my style and odor. So each my husband and I have been sick with COVID. I acquired over it most likely, like, mid-January

Was it the practice experience the place you stated individuals weren’t carrying sufficient masks ?

I didn’t need to name anybody out particularly! However I’m like 99% positive. They stated that we have been supposed to put on masks. And we did. However the individuals round us — there have been individuals singing in my face with out a masks! So I made my husband I change seats, after which I attempted to hold my head out of the window. However I’m fairly positive that’s how we acquired it.

Are you interested by doing extra of it now that you just acquired your toes again in?

I don’t know! I at all times have felt snug in entrance of the digicam. I’m unapologetically myself.

This interview has been edited and condensed.