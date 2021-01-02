Tristan Thompson Lists His Lakefront Ohio House

Although he spent practically 9 years with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan Thompson formally performs for the Boston Celtics as of November. So, what’s a baller on the transfer to do? Promote the outdated Ohio stomping grounds, in fact, as Realtor.com reported.

Thompson purchased his Lake Erie residence method again in 2015 for $1.9 million, a fantastic deal beneath the present $3.25 million ask. Sited in a very ritzy a part of city, inside an unique gated group, the residence weighs in at a mansion-sized 6,242 sq. ft with 5 bedrooms and 7 baths.

The outside of Thompson’s former digs is clad in rectangular beige and grey stone and topped with a grey shingled roof. Inside, the house boasts an open flooring plan, honey-colored hardwood flooring, the occasional grey accent wall, and recessed lighting.

A sprawling nice room incorporates the lounge, eating space and kitchen. All the house is bathed in pure mild, due to a sequence of floor-to-ceiling home windows that additionally serve up beautiful views of the lake. The lounge space is visually anchored by a big fire framed by calacatta quartz, which little question turns out to be useful throughout chilly northern U.S. winters. A sliding glass door gives entry to the patio space.

Consistent with the breezy open floorplan, the connoisseur kitchen itself is completely open, so hosts can entertain their friends and prepare dinner on the similar time, à la Julia Baby. And any chef shall be impressed by the massive island with its farmhouse-style sink, white quartz counter tops, calcatta quartz backsplash, state-of-the-art stainless home equipment and an industrial-sized fridge for storing pregame (and afterparty) snacks. And for the avid boozer, the house additionally boasts an enormous moist bar — with an aquarium, no much less — plus a temperature managed wine room.

The spacious main bedroom has a small sitting space, big-picture home windows with lake views and a non-public balcony. The spa-like grasp lavatory consists of a big soaking tub, twin sinks and a free-standing steam bathe with a snazzy black-and-white tiled accent wall. For any guests, there are three visitor rooms, plus an in-law suite full with a kitchenette for prolonged stays.

The itemizing is held by Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty.

This Ohio mansion isn’t the one piece of actual property Thompson want to offload — he’s additionally attempting to promote a sprawling Los Angeles residence for $8.5 million. Within the offseason, he and girlfriend Khloe Kardashian at the moment reside in a $10+ million Hidden Hills, Calif. property.