Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is being shifted to AIIMS: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's health has deteriorated. He is infected with Corona. His corona test was found positive on 18 December. Now he is being admitted to Delhi AIIMS. So far, his treatment was going on in Doon Hospital, Dehradun. Rawat's doctor Dr. NC Bisht said that he has an infection in his chest. Due to this, he is being taken to AIIMS.

A few days ago, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was infected with the Corona virus, was admitted to the Government Doon Hospital on Sunday. An official of the Chief Minister's Office said that after a mild fever, Rawat went to Doon Hospital for examination late Sunday evening where he was admitted by doctors. He told that a team of doctors was monitoring his health.

It is noteworthy that on December 18, Chief Minister Rawat was confirmed to be infected with Corona virus after which he himself went to home confinement. Apart from Rawat, his wife and daughter were also found infected with the Corona virus.