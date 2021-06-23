Triveni Rao Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Triveni Rao Biography
|Title
|Triveni Rao
|Actual Title
|Triveni Rao
|Nickname
|Triveni
|Occupation
|Actress, Fashion
|Date of Delivery
|January 24
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Tune, Dance, Touring
|Delivery Position
|Bangalore, India
|Place of origin
|Bangalore, India
|Present Town
|Bangalore, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Triveni Rao Reputable Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Instagram: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing Info of Triveni Rao
- She is a wanderer
- She isn’t lively on social media platforms
Triveni Rao Films
Right here’s come of the films that featured Triveni Rao,
- Tagaru (2018)
- Yuvarathnaa (2021)
- Salaga (2021)
- Rajamartanda (2021)
Triveni Rao Photographs
Take a look at probably the most newest pictures of actress Triveni Rao,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.