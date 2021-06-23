Triveni Rao Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Triveni Rao Biography

Title Triveni Rao
Actual Title Triveni Rao
Nickname Triveni
Occupation Actress, Fashion
Date of Delivery January 24
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Tune, Dance, Touring
Delivery Position Bangalore, India
Place of origin Bangalore, India
Present Town Bangalore, India
Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing Info of Triveni Rao

  • She is a wanderer
  • She isn’t lively on social media platforms

Triveni Rao Films

Right here’s come of the films that featured Triveni Rao,

  • Tagaru (2018)
  • Yuvarathnaa (2021)
  • Salaga (2021)
  • Rajamartanda (2021)

Triveni Rao Photographs

Take a look at probably the most newest pictures of actress Triveni Rao,

Triveni Rao

Triveni Rao
Triveni Rao
Triveni Rao
Triveni Rao
Triveni Rao
Triveni Rao
Triveni Rao

