Triveni Rao Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Photographs

Triveni Rao Biography

Title Triveni Rao Actual Title Triveni Rao Nickname Triveni Occupation Actress, Fashion Date of Delivery January 24 Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Youngsters But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Spare time activities Tune, Dance, Touring Delivery Position Bangalore, India Place of origin Bangalore, India Present Town Bangalore, India Nationality Indian

Triveni Rao Reputable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Instagram: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing Info of Triveni Rao

She is a wanderer

She isn’t lively on social media platforms

Triveni Rao Films

Right here’s come of the films that featured Triveni Rao,

Tagaru (2018)

Yuvarathnaa (2021)

Salaga (2021)

Rajamartanda (2021)

Triveni Rao Photographs

Take a look at probably the most newest pictures of actress Triveni Rao,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.