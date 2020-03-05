Troian Bellisario Joins Patrick Dempsey in CBS Political Drama Pilot ‘Ways and Means’

Troian Bellisario has been forged in one of many lead roles of the CBS drama pilot “Methods and Means.”

It was beforehand introduced that Patrick Dempsey would star in the sequence, with Amanda Warren additionally being a part of the forged. The present facilities on a strong congressional chief (Dempsey) who has misplaced religion in politics who finds himself working secretly with idealistic younger congresswoman Claire (Bellisario) from the opposing social gathering to subvert the hopelessly gridlocked system he helped create. Collectively, they’ll try to save lots of American politics, in the event that they don’t get caught.

Claire is a newly elected, progressive, idealistic freshman Democratic Congresswoman who leads along with her intelligence and straightforwardness. She’s going to have to determine easy methods to merge her idealism along with her ambition. She’s going to both change Congress, or Congress will change her.

Bellisario is finest recognized for her starring position in the hit Freeform sequence “Fairly Little Liars,” on which she performed Spencer Hastings all through the present’s seven season run. She additionally not too long ago starred in the movie “The place’d You Go, Bernadette” reverse Cate Blanchett. She has additionally starred in the online sequence “Wigs,” a remake of the French cult traditional “Martyrs,” and “Feed,” which she starred in, wrote, and produced.

She is repped by Gersh, Administration 360, and legal professional Paul Hastings.

The sequence hails from writers and govt producers Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich. Former CBS Leisure head Nina Tassler will govt produce together with Denise Di Novi of PatMa Productions. Tom Lassally of three Arts Leisure can even govt produce, with Dempsey govt producing in addition to starring. Phil Abraham will govt produce and direct the pilot. CBS Tv Studios will produce.