Trolled after video clip of Ramlila staging went viral, AIIMS scholars apologized

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Scientific Sciences (AIIMS) scholars' union on Sunday apologized after a video clip of Ramlila staging via some scholars on the institute drew well-liked condemnation on social media. Those scholars are accused of wounding spiritual sentiments.

Ramlila used to be staged at the instance of Dussehra close to the hostel in AIIMS campus via MBBS first 12 months scholars and they have got been accused of mocking some characters of Ramayana. Many of us expressed their displeasure about this. Many of us alleged that it used to be an insult to spiritual sentiments and demanded motion within the topic.

Video clip of a Ramleela skit via some scholars of AIIMS has been circulating on social media.On behalf of the scholars,we apologise for habits of this skit which wasn’t supposed to harm somebody’s sentiments.We’ll be sure that no such task takes position in long run: AIIMS Pupil Assn – ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021



Seeing the displeasure of the folk, the AIIMS Scholars Union apologized via tweeting. The tweet learn, “A video clip of Ramlila staging via some AIIMS scholars goes viral on social media. On behalf of the scholars, we ask for forgiveness for this staging, which used to be no longer supposed to harm somebody’s sentiments. We will be able to be sure that no such task occurs in long run.”

An reliable stated that taking cognizance of the topic, the AIIMS management held discussions with the scholars. He stated, “Working out the sensitivity of this factor, the scholars have issued a tweet and apologized. He has confident that such incident might not be repeated.

The reliable stated the staging used to be no longer a part of any reliable task or match and used to be arranged via the scholars. The primary-year pupil, who used to be a part of the staging, post a video apologizing and stated that he had arranged it in childishness and when he later noticed the video, he himself felt ashamed.

The AIIMS pupil union stated, “I and all folks wish to ask for forgiveness and guarantee that this will likely by no means occur once more.” He stated within the video, “We have fun all Hindu gala’s right here in a grand approach….So it’s not true that we’re towards Hindus. We appreciate all our deities.”