Trolls And 9 Other Great Shows On Netflix Kids Right Now

My Little Pony is nice for teenagers since there is no such thing as a actual battle on the present. I imply, sure, there may be battle since all tales want battle, nevertheless it’s often so minor that it’s really kind of enjoyable to look at. Plus, the ponies exhibit kindness and there are even worthwhile classes to be taught from the present. Netflix really has quite a lot of totally different spin-offs of My Little Pony, with considered one of them even have the ponies as teenage women going to high school. As a result of as a dad or mum of two, I’ve seen some issues, man. Some unusual (and great) issues, however issues all the identical.

Stream My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic