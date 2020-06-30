Tron And 8 Other Great Franchises That Never Got A Trilogy

28 Days Later

28 Days Later was a riveting and revolutionary zombie film, and whereas 28 Weeks Later wasn’t fairly the cinematic traditional, it nonetheless held its personal as a serviceable horror. The crown jewel of this franchise is seeing how the world improves/deteriorates within the wake of this insane scenario, which is why there are nonetheless of us clamoring for 28 Months Later. Alex Garland has gone on report in saying that whereas there’s a plan, it will most likely by no means occur, which is a bummer. I will personally proceed to carry out hope although, as a result of high quality horror franchises are arduous to come back by, and I believe that in the end, this undertaking will come up in Hollywood once more.