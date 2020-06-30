Tron And 8 Other Great Franchises That Never Got A Trilogy

Depart a Remark
Franchises come and go, however some go a lot faster than studios could have deliberate. Some are one and carried out, others have been ready for a 3rd installment for a decade or longer. In sure instances, hope is being stored alive by followers who need extra adventures, even when there are fewer than what it will take to deliver the franchise again in earnest.
What I am saying is, there are quite a lot of causes some franchises by no means received the total trilogy that was deliberate. Listed below are some improbable examples under, although in a number of of those instances, it is much more apparent than others why we by no means noticed extra motion pictures.
Tron
With the assistance of a easy visuals and a Daft Punk soundtrack, Tron: Legacy has gathered a cult following during the last decade. Sadly, the return of the Tron franchise didn’t impress on the field workplace, and as such, plans for Tron 3 have been scrapped. We do know from director Joseph Kosinski there was a top level view for the third film, and it will’ve taken place in each the digital and actual worlds, with characters of every type leaping between. Kosinski not too long ago mentioned that Disney nonetheless has curiosity in maintaining Tron alive, so perhaps followers ought to preserve pushing in the event that they need to see this.
Hellboy (2004)
Hellboy II: The Golden Military set the stage for what might’ve been an enormous third installment within the Hellboy franchise. The title character was going to be a dad, he left the B.P.R.D. and was possible effectively on his option to being the harbinger of the apocalypse. Sadly, the identical factor occurred to Hellboy 3 that has occurred to quite a few Guillermo del Toro tasks: it was put aside and by no means returned to. Now we’ve got a Hellboy reboot that didn’t do effectively, and whereas Ron Perlman is keen, I am unsure even he could make this third installment ever occur.
Prometheus
Okay, so technically there’s been far more than three Alien motion pictures, however the plan with Prometeheus was to ship a prequel trilogy that instructed the story of what led to Alien. Whereas Alien: Covenant remains to be comparatively a brand new film on the time of writing, its field workplace efficiency in comparison with Prometheus‘ has forged some doubt that Ridley Scott’s third film on this trilogy will occur. There was discuss how this film would bridge the hole to the unique film, however for now, we’ve got but to see any significant progress in its growth.
28 Days Later
28 Days Later was a riveting and revolutionary zombie film, and whereas 28 Weeks Later wasn’t fairly the cinematic traditional, it nonetheless held its personal as a serviceable horror. The crown jewel of this franchise is seeing how the world improves/deteriorates within the wake of this insane scenario, which is why there are nonetheless of us clamoring for 28 Months Later. Alex Garland has gone on report in saying that whereas there’s a plan, it will most likely by no means occur, which is a bummer. I will personally proceed to carry out hope although, as a result of high quality horror franchises are arduous to come back by, and I believe that in the end, this undertaking will come up in Hollywood once more.
Kill Invoice
Whereas folks could proceed to debate whether or not Kill Invoice is one or two motion pictures, there’s others nonetheless questioning if the fated third film will ever occur. Quentin Tarantino teased “it’s undoubtedly within the playing cards” in late 2019, and with over a decade and a half for the reason that second film, that little lady must be effectively sufficiently old to trace down The Bride for some revenge. I am additionally simply genuinely curious as to what Beatrix Kiddo is as much as, and would like to see a film delving into her life these days.
The Woman With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
This one harm as a result of there was a lot potential and star-power packed into 2011’s Woman With The Dragon Tattoo. Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig give a strong efficiency, and David Fincher’s imaginative and prescient made it seem to be sequels have been a no brainer. And but, vital acclaim, 5 Academy Award nominations and one win wasn’t sufficient to get Sony on board for extra sequels. Was it underperformance on the field workplace? Daniel Craig being tied to James Bond and wanting more cash? Clearly the supply materials wasn’t an issue as a result of it received one other reboot. This one harm, and it is nonetheless arduous to clarify precisely why.
John Carter
Disney had grand plans for Taylor Kitsch and Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Barsoom collection, as John Carter might’ve been the start of not solely a trilogy, however an 11 installment blockbuster movie franchise. Sadly, the primary film flopped and misplaced Disney an entire heap of cash by the point it was all mentioned and carried out. Critics have been lukewarm on the film as effectively, which made the prospect of a sequel ever occurring slim to none even within the weeks following its launch.
Nationwide Treasure
There was speak of Nationwide Treasure 3 for over a decade, and but, we nonetheless haven’t any film. The newest information is that the following installment remains to be on monitor, although I can definitely perceive anybody’s skepticism given all of the previous updates on this Nicolas Cage household thriller. The excellent news this time is that there is additionally a tv present in growth for Disney+, which might imply Jerry Bruckheimer and Disney are each invested sufficient to deliver the following film to theaters sooner somewhat than later.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been a profitable franchise for many years, however apparently that success can solely go up to now. Whereas the unique movie franchise managed to make it to a 3rd film, the up to date reboot was not so fortunate. Audiences responded poorly to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows, and in the end Paramount determined it was greatest to strive for an additional reboot somewhat than go for a 3rd film. I can definitely respect that, particularly given how bizarre and poorly acquired the unique Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III was.
Di you've different nice franchises that have been robbed of the three movies they deserved?
