Tron: Legacy Director Offers Fans Who Want A Sequel Some Hope

Depart a Remark
Tron is a movie franchise that appears destined to maintain the title of cult traditional. The practically 30-year-old authentic movie was a reasonable success, nevertheless it constructed up sufficient of a fan base through the years as an increasing number of individuals lastly noticed it that it truly did spawn an eventual sequel in Tron: Legacy, that debuted 10 years in the past. That film did nicely sufficient on the field workplace {that a} sequel was greenlit, however then it was axed by Disney earlier than filming started. This has made the percentages of a 3rd movie within the franchise a protracted shot to say the least, however Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski says such a factor is at all times potential.
Whereas there may be a sense that Disney simply is not all in favour of making one other Tron film, Joseph Kosinski tells ComicBook.com that is not totally true. The truth is, there appears to be loads of love inside Disney for Tron, as may be witnessed by the truth that Disney Parks are seeing Tron themed points of interest. He thinks that, when the time is true, a brand new chapter within the Tron story is kind of potential. In line with the director…
There’s at all times been an curiosity since Legacy [for a sequel]. There’s at all times been speak and murmuring of doing one other and persevering with the story. I used to be in China a couple of years in the past and noticed them constructing the TRON journey in Shanghai, which, apparently, is fairly superb, I’d like to expertise that in some unspecified time in the future. I believe it is nonetheless a pleasant jewel within the crown of Disney IP and I believe there are followers and folks petitioning and pushing to proceed it contained in the halls of Disney. So I believe it might occur. Like something, it simply wants the best confluence of … it is all about timing and the best components and every little thing’s bought to return collectively for a film to occur. I believe it is potential and I believe it is worthy of it. I believe there’s sufficient concepts within the franchise, and the truth that it’s so distinctive and nothing else appears to be like or sounds prefer it, that TRON story. There’s, I believe, a future for the franchise and I hope they maintain making them.
Tron: Legacy made $400 million world wide when it was launched a decade in the past, which is strictly the form of enterprise that one would anticipate would lead to a sequel. The truth is, a 3rd movie was in pre-production 5 years in the past, however following the field workplace disappointment of Tomorrowland, the undertaking was cancelled.
Since then, there have been occasional rumblings of different Tron tasks, together with a movie that will have starred Jared Leto, however not been a direct sequel to Legacy, and apparently there was even consideration of creating a Tron collection for Disney+, however all these concepts have collapsed earlier than something got here of them.
And Joseph Kosinski’s level is a sound one. Disney constructed a Tron themed curler coaster at Shanghai Disneyland just a few years in the past, and an equivalent model of the attraction is being constructed at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom proper now (nicely, not proper now) so clearly Disney does not have a problem with Tron as an IP, the corporate does see worth in it.
And if Tron can get a sequel many years later that may nonetheless make $400 million, certainly, the identical factor can nonetheless occur to Tron: Legacy. Possibly we’ll get that third film in some unspecified time in the future down the street. See you on the grid.
Add Comment