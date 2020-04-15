Tron: Legacy Director Offers Fans Who Want A Sequel Some Hope

There’s at all times been an curiosity since Legacy [for a sequel]. There’s at all times been speak and murmuring of doing one other and persevering with the story. I used to be in China a couple of years in the past and noticed them constructing the TRON journey in Shanghai, which, apparently, is fairly superb, I’d like to expertise that in some unspecified time in the future. I believe it is nonetheless a pleasant jewel within the crown of Disney IP and I believe there are followers and folks petitioning and pushing to proceed it contained in the halls of Disney. So I believe it might occur. Like something, it simply wants the best confluence of … it is all about timing and the best components and every little thing’s bought to return collectively for a film to occur. I believe it is potential and I believe it is worthy of it. I believe there’s sufficient concepts within the franchise, and the truth that it’s so distinctive and nothing else appears to be like or sounds prefer it, that TRON story. There’s, I believe, a future for the franchise and I hope they maintain making them.