Tron: Legacy Director Recalls What He’s Most Proud Of

This December marks the 10th anniversary of Tron: Legacy, which allowed audiences to lastly expertise the wonders of The Grid once more practically three a long time after the unique Tron got here out. Like its predecessor, Legacy was technically dazzling, and evidently that the sequel had much more superior moviemaking know-how to work with than what Tron had within the early 1980s.
Joseph Kosinski was tapped to helm Tron: Legacy, with the sequel serving as his directorial debut. Wanting again on that have, whereas it was understandably a difficult endeavor, Kosinski is glad that Disney was so accommodating with the whole lot he wished to do with making the sequel, together with utilizing a course of that was integral to bringing the unique Tron to life. Kosinski defined:
What they did is insane on the primary film with the hand-traced rotoscoping of each body. It is loopy, however it’s what makes Tron appear to be Tron and all these decisions on Legacy had been what make Legacy feel and appear prefer it does. I am glad we did it and I used to be clearly very fortunate to have it. I really feel very fortunate for it to be my first movie. Though the expertise was actually difficult and laborious, and we shot the entire thing, I feel, in like 65 days. Wanting again, I simply have good recollections of the expertise and the help of the studio was fairly astonishing for a first-timer. I actually bought to do the whole lot I wished to do on that film. I do not ever take that without any consideration. That was fairly a leap of religion they took and it was nice. These are actually good recollections of the entire course of.
For individuals who don’t find out about rotoscoping, it’s a method the place animators hint over movie footage body by body to provide real looking motion. Within the previous days of filmmaking, animators used glass panels for tracing, and as one would think about, this was extremely time-intensive. Such was the case for Tron, and whereas computer systems have made rotoscoping considerably simpler over the past a number of a long time, Joseph Kosinski felt it was necessary that Tron: Legacy make use of the method too.
This was simply one of many many issues about Tron: Legacy that Joseph Kosinski recollected on whereas chatting with Comicbook.com. The filmmaker additionally famous how Legacy was shot utilizing first-generation 3D cameras and the actors wore costumes illuminated with LED strips charged by batteries that may lose energy after 8-10 minutes. These components, and lots of extra, resulted in Legacy being harder than your common manufacturing, however Kosinski was insistent that the sequel be “bold” identical to the unique was.
Following the disappearance of Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), the principle Tron: Legacy narrative picked up 20 years later and adopted Kevin’s son, Sam (Garrett Hedlund), discovering a message believed to have been despatched by his father. Sam is quickly after transported into The Grid,the place he not solely reunited with Kevin and met an algorithm named Quorra, but additionally clashed with this system Clu, who was making an attempt to make his method into the true world.
Whereas Tron: Legacy earned combined essential reception, it ended up making over $400 million worldwide off a $170 million finances. The film additionally walked away with varied accolades, together with an Oscar nomination for Greatest Sound Enhancing.
Though there have been plans to make a Tron: Legacy sequel that may have served as a Quorra character examine, Disney selected to not transfer ahead with the mission months earlier than it was anticipated to start manufacturing. Garrett Hedlund attributed Tron 3 being scrapped to Disney’s troubles with Tomorrowland, however Legacy producer Justin Springer mentioned final yr that he’s hopeful Tron 3 can nonetheless be made, and Joseph Kosinski believes that the franchise will ultimately ship a brand new cinematic chapter. There was additionally speak about making a Tron reboot starring Jared Leto, however there hasn’t been any motion on that mission both.
