‘Troop Beverly Hills’ Sequel in the Works

Guide your blowout at Christophe and pop your luxurious tents — Sony Footage has ordered a sequel to the 1989 comedy “Troop Beverly Hills.”

The movie, a couple of pampered Los Angeles housewife (Shelley Lengthy) who roughs it as Wilderness Women scout to bond together with her daughter, is getting an replace from director Oran Zegman, Selection has realized.

The Los Angeles-based Israeli director will mark her characteristic debut with the untitled sequel, set to launch underneath Sony’s TriStar Footage banner. “The Biggest Showman” producer Laurence Mark is on board to provide.

“Troop Beverly Hills” is probably Lengthy’s most memorable film flip, scoring laughs as a valuable fish out of water who applies her Rodeo Drive avenue abilities to the nice outside. The unique movie has seen a long time of repeat viewing, praised for its feminist themes and tightly embraced by the LGBTQ group.

The sequel’s screenplay is from Aeysha Carr, the showrunner of “Woke” who’s at present writing Paramount’s reboot of “Planes, Trains & Vehicles.” Tamara Chestna is taking a go at the script and also will produce. The unique movie was primarily based on the lifetime of Ava Fries, who served as producer and can return to the sequel as govt producer with Charles W. Fries. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi will oversee the mission for Sony Footage.

Zegman holds a performing arts diploma from Beth-Zvi in Israel and went on to obtain her masters at the AFI Conservatory.

Carr has written episodes on “Brooklyn 9-9” and was a author on “Rel,” “The Carmichael Present,” “Mixology,” “All people Hates Chris,” and “My Spouse and Children.” Chestna most not too long ago wrote the adaptation of the Jennifer Mathieu novel “Moxie” for Netflix, directed by Amy Poehler. She additionally wrote the screenplay for the indie field workplace hit movie “After,” and is at present writing an unique musical drama primarily based on Dianne Warren’s track catalogue for Paramount.

