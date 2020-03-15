Tropical cyclone tracks towards Norfolk Island as Queensland coast braces for strong winds

Cyclone anticipated to alter into a category two system, with gale warnings in place for the Fraser Island coast, Gold Coast and sunshine coast

Parts of Queensland’s coast are anticipated to be hit by means of sturdy winds as a tropical cyclone brews over the Coral Sea and heads in opposition to Norfolk Island.

The cyclone was as soon as anticipated to change into a category one system on Saturday night time time as a result of it tracked south-east away from the Queensland coast, the Bureau of Meteorology talked about.

Proceed finding out…

