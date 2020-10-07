Trot Singer Kwon Do Woon Comes Out As Homosexual, Shares Thanks For Support

Trot singer Kwon Do Woon has come out as homosexual and shared his plans to launch music a couple of homosexual relationship!

On October 6, the singer shared by means of his company that he had determined to come back out as homosexual. “I wished to talk for the rights of sexual minorities and open the door for others within the leisure trade to come back out,” he stated.

It’s reported that he’s the primary Korean trot singer to publicly come out as homosexual. Trot is a style of Korean pop music recognized for its distinctive singing fashion.

Kwon Do Woon is a trot singer-songwriter who entered the trade in 2009 when he received the Grand Prize and Greatest Lyricist and Greatest Composer awards on the tbs School Trot Music Competition. On the time, he was finding out journalism at Sogang College.

He went on to debut in 2010 by means of his first album “One Extra Glass, It’s My Type” (literal title), which was launched beneath his actual title Kwon Hyuk Min. In 2011, he promoted the dance trot track “Tonight” beneath the stage title Kwonstin. He just lately launched a remake of singer Jang Yoon Jung’s Latin dance trot track “Casanova,” and this yr is his tenth debut anniversary.

Kwon Do Woon stated to different LGBT people who find themselves dreaming of being singers, “I need to grow to be somebody you could really feel a way of kinship with and offer you energy.”

On October 6, Kwon Do Woon posted on Instagram to share an article about his popping out and he wrote, “I’ve been very stunned to see all of the articles since this morning. I’ll work more durable. Thanks in your help.”

In a telephone name with the outlet Newsen, Kwon Do Woon was requested if he had anticipated to obtain such help from the general public. “I didn’t anticipate it in any respect,” he stated. “I’m so grateful and joyful, and it’s an honor.”

Kwon Do Woon shared that he’s receiving casting presents from many tv reveals, and he stated he’d significantly wish to go on MBC’s “Omniscient Interfering View” to point out himself and his supervisor.

The singer stated that he’ll be releasing a brand new full album on October 30. “It’s my eighth album, and the title observe is a homosexual trot remake of Chae Yeon’s ‘Two of Us.’” He defined, “It’s a dance trot track a couple of man seducing a person. It is going to be one thing new and contemporary.”

Supply (1) (2) (3)