Trouble in festive season: Corona cases increased in these five states including Delhi, death rate also increased

new Delhi: The one who was afraid of the Corona virus is happening. Coronavirus cases have started increasing during the festive season. There are many states in the country where cases of corona infection have increased. Even death rates have increased in these states. Please tell that it is a festive season. There are many festivals and religious programs are being held at different places. These programs are not following social distancing. People are rarely taking precaution. This is the reason that cases of corona infection have increased in these states.

Increased cases in these states

Corona infection has increased in many states. Cases have increased again, among them the national capital Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka. Corona infection had happened in these states much earlier, but now it is increasing again.

During the festival season, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on # COVID19 situation pic.twitter.com/kbPvbetVv3

Increased mortality in these states

Along with this, there are many states where the death rate has increased. These include Delhi. Along with this, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka are also there. In these states, 58 percent of new cases of deaths from Corona have been registered. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that every day about 10 lakh people in the country are being cured. It took 57 days to recover corona cases from one lakh to 10 lakh. 57 days ago, one lakh people were recovering every day, now 10 lakh people are recovering every day.