Trouble with Corona in Delhi: Now 1 lakh tests will be done daily, ICU beds will be increased

Corona Virus in Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of the situation of Kovid-19 in the national capital in view of the recent increase in cases of Corona Virus infection in Delhi. The meeting chaired by Amit Shah was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officials of the Central Government. During this time, an important decision was taken that regular one lakh tests will be done in Delhi. With this, the number of ICU beds in Delhi will also be increased. There are 60 thousand tests being conducted every day in Delhi. Also Read – Relief from rains, air pollution in many parts for the capital Delhi

#WATCH “Center has assured 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO center. The no. of # COVID19 tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh, ”says Delhi CM after review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on COVID situation in Delhi pic.twitter.com/evolyJAaR9 Also Read – Amit Shah convened meeting today on the growing cases of Corona in Delhi, LG Baijal, Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Kejriwal will be included – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020 Also Read – Covid in Delhi: Delhi government tightens on Corona cases, CM Kejriwal can talk to Home Minister Amit Shah

In the national capital, maximum 8,593 new cases were reported on a day of Kovid-19 on Wednesday. 104 people died on Thursday, the highest in a day in five months. According to the health bulletin released on Saturday, the number of under-treated patients in the national capital rose to 44,456, while the recovery rate was more than 89 percent. As of Saturday, the number of prohibited areas in Delhi was 4,288. The number of infected in Delhi has increased to more than 4.85 lakhs. At the same time, the death toll rose to 7,614 as 95 more patients died due to infection.

The number of RT-PCR tests to be doubled in #Delhi. Mobile Testing Vans of ICMR and Health Ministry to be deployed at vulnerable spots. Few MCD hospitals to be converted into COVID dedicated hospitals for treatment of COVID patients with mild symptoms: Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/zO5zpktmZe – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

In a meeting convened by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on November 2, the festivals and greater movement of people, as well as non-adherence of Kovid-19 norms by people, attributed the rise in corona virus cases in Delhi. had gone. However, Kejriwal blamed pollution for the surge in cases last week. The meeting, chaired by Bhalla, said that to tackle the critical situation, massive efforts will be made for investigation, detection of the infected and treatment. It was also emphasized in the meeting that Metro travel should be carefully regulated as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The number of Kovid-19 cases and under-treatment patients in Delhi is increasing, so the administration is focusing on investigation, detection of people exposed to infected and treatment. There has been an increase in the cases of Kovid-19 in Delhi at a time when it is the festival season and pollution levels have increased. While the Durga Puja ceremony ended on October 25, Diwali was celebrated on Saturday. Chhath is this weekend.