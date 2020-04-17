Troubled AMC Theaters Plans to Raise $500 Million Via Offering – Variety

Going through the prospect of staying shut for a number of extra months due to the coronavirus pandemic, embattled exhibitor AMC Leisure has unveiled plans to increase $500 million in new debt to enhance its stability sheet.

The funds from the senior notes providing, which could have to be repaid in 2025, must be sufficient to preserve the corporate going till the center of the summer time, AMC stated in a submitting Thursday.

“Due to vital actions taken by the corporate, we consider our present money stability is ample to stand up to a worldwide suspension of operations till a partial reopening in July,” AMC stated. “After giving impact to the proposed notes providing, we consider the corporate could have ample liquidity to stand up to a worldwide suspension of operations till a partial reopening forward of Thanksgiving.”

AMC’s inventory was up 37% to $3.35 a share in after hours buying and selling Thursday as buyers reacted to information of the providing and the White Home saying specifics of plans to re-open film theaters.

AMC stated the pandemic has had, and is probably going to proceed to have, a “extreme and unprecedented” affect on the world and warned that the closures might prolong previous June.

“Throughout this era, the corporate is producing successfully no income. The corporate will assessment prior to the tip of June 2020, at the side of the potential lifting of assorted authorities working restrictions, whether or not it ought to prolong such suspension with respect to some or all of our theaters. There isn’t any assure nevertheless, that any such government-imposed restrictions could also be lifted, and such restrictions could also be additional prolonged past June 2020.”

AMC additionally disclosed that as of March 31, it had $299.eight million in money available, together with borrowings of $215.zero million drawn from a revolving line of credit score facility, and one other £89.2 million ($111.four million) tapped from one other revolving credit score facility for Odeon Cinemas within the U.Okay.

Analysts consider that the chain can also be getting ready to submitting for chapter. The probability of a chapter reorganization doesn’t imply that AMC’s 634 places within the U.S. and Canada — and greater than 1,000 venues worldwide — shall be closing their doorways for good.

Wall Avenue analysts final week downgraded the corporate’s inventory from “impartial” to “promote,” signaling that the worth of the nation’s largest theater chain is anticipated to diminish in coming months as there’s no clear path ahead for multiplexes determined to reopen.