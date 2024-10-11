Troy Aikman’s 2024 Wealth: Net Worth and ESPN Earnings

Troy Aikman is one of the most iconic figures in NFL history. As the quarterback who led the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl victories in the 1990s, Aikman cemented his place among football’s all-time greats.

His precision passing, leadership, and clutch performances defined an era of Cowboys dominance.

Who is Troy Aikman?

Troy Kenneth Aikman was born in West Covina, California, on November 21, 1966. At age 12, his family moved to Henryetta, Oklahoma, where Aikman became a high school football star.

He went on to play college football at Oklahoma and UCLA before being drafted first overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.

Over his 12-year NFL career with the Cowboys, Aikman racked up impressive stats and accolades:

3 Super Bowl championships (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX)

Super Bowl XXVII MVP

6 Pro Bowl selections

32,942 passing yards

165 touchdowns

90 wins in the 1990s (NFL record for a decade)

Aikman’s pinpoint accuracy, football IQ, and calm leadership were critical to the Cowboys’ success.

He formed the “Triplets” with running back Emmitt Smith and wide receiver Michael Irvin, creating one of the most dynamic offenses in NFL history.

After retiring in 2000, Aikman transitioned to a successful broadcasting career.

He worked as Fox’s lead NFL analyst from 2001-2021 before joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth in 2022. Aikman was inducted into the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame.

Category Details Full Name Troy Kenneth Aikman Date of Birth November 21, 1966 Birthplace West Covina, California Profession Former NFL Quarterback, Sports Broadcaster, Businessman Estimated Net Worth $65 million (2024)

Personal Life and Relationships

Aikman has been married twice. His first marriage was to Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey in 2000. They had two daughters together before divorcing in 2011.

In 2017, Aikman married fashion retailer Catherine “Capa” Mooty. She has two sons from a previous marriage. The couple resides in Dallas, where Aikman has lived since playing with the Cowboys.

Aikman keeps his personal life relatively private. He enjoys golfing and has been involved in various charitable causes over the years, including children’s hospitals.

Professional Career Highlights

Aikman’s NFL career was rough, as the Cowboys went 1-15 in his rookie season. But things quickly turned around under new coach Jimmy Johnson.

By 1992, Aikman led Dallas to its first Super Bowl in 15 years.

Some of Aikman’s career highlights include:

Throwing for 273 yards and 4 TDs to win Super Bowl XXVII MVP

Leading NFL in completion percentage in 1993 (69.1%)

Throwing for over 3,000 yards 6 times

Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards (32,942)

Aikman was known for his accuracy and ability to read defenses. While not the most mobile QB, his quick release and decision-making made him highly adequate.

Injuries, especially concussions, began to take their toll late in Aikman’s career. He retired after the 2000 season at age 34. His leadership and clutch performances left an indelible mark on Cowboys history.

Age and Physique

Troy Aikman is currently 57 years old, born in 1966. During his playing days, he was listed as:

Height: 6’4″ (1.93 m) Weight: 220 lbs (100 kg)

Aikman had the prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. His height allowed him to see over the line, and his sturdy build helped him absorb hits in the pocket.

Even in retirement, Aikman has maintained an athletic physique through regular exercise and healthy eating.

Net Worth and Salary

Troy Aikman’s estimated net worth is $65 million as of 2024. His wealth comes from his NFL playing career, broadcasting work, and various business ventures.

During his NFL career, Aikman earned about $55 million in salary and bonuses. His most significant contract was an 8-year, $50 million deal signed in 1993.

Category Details Estimated Net Worth $65 million (2024) NFL Career Earnings Approximately $55 million in salary and bonuses Broadcasting Salary $18 million per year under current ESPN contract Business Ventures Involvement in multiple businesses post-NFL

As a broadcaster, Aikman has commanded top dollar. He reportedly earns $18 million per year under his current ESPN contract. This 5-year, $90 million deal makes him one of the highest-paid sports broadcasters ever.

Business Ventures and Investments

Aikman has been involved in several business ventures since retiring as a player:

Co-owned the NASCAR team Hall of Fame Racing from 2005-2009

Minority owner of the San Diego Padres MLB team

Launched a beer company called “Eight” in 2022

Previously owned several car dealerships in Texas

He’s also been a spokesman for brands like Acme Brick, Rent-A-Center, and Wingstop.

In terms of real estate, Aikman owns a mansion in Dallas’s exclusive Highland Park neighborhood that is valued at over $20 million.

Contact and Social Media

While Troy Aikman keeps a relatively low public profile, fans can follow him on social media:

Platform Handle/Details Twitter @TroyAikman Instagram @troyaikman

For business inquiries, Aikman is represented by The Agency sports management firm.

Aikman does not have a public email or phone number for fans to contact him. The best way to reach him is through his social media accounts or official website.

Troy Aikman’s Lasting Legacy

From small-town Oklahoma to Super Bowl glory, Troy Aikman’s journey is a quintessential football success story. His leadership and clutch performances were crucial to the Cowboys dynasty of the 1990s.

Aikman has proven to be a savvy businessman and talented broadcaster off the field. His smooth transition to the TV booth has kept him in the public eye long after his playing days.

While his on-field accolades speak for themselves, Aikman’s most significant legacy may be his reputation for professionalism, preparation, and class. He set the standard for how a franchise quarterback should carry himself.

As Aikman enters a new phase of his broadcasting career with ESPN, his place in football history is secure.

The skinny kid from Henryetta turned into one of the most recognizable figures in America’s most popular sport. Troy Aikman’s name will forever be synonymous with winning and excellence in the NFL.