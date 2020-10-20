TRP Scam! CBI takes investigation into its own hands, registers first FIR

New Delhi: The CBI has filed an FIR for alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRPs) based on the approval of Uttar Pradesh Police. Officials gave this information on Tuesday. He said that the case was first registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on the complaint of the promoter of an advertising company, which was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government. He said that by taking prompt action, the CBI has registered an FIR against unknown persons. Also Read – Hathras case Latest Updates: Where did the CBI investigation in Hathras case reach? Now the turn of the accused

Officials said that the main allegation is a case of manipulating the TRP rating by taking money. CBI officials refused to give detailed details. TRPs of a channel or program are used by advertising agencies to measure their popularity, which affects the price of advertising.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in India counts points by placing an instrument in more than 45 thousand homes. This device is called "bar o meter". This tool collects the data of any program or channel watched by the members of these houses, based on which BARC issues weekly ratings. The Mumbai Police had recently registered a case of manipulating the TRP after which BARC temporarily postponed the rating work.

