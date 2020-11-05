TRP Scam: Ministry of Information Broadcasting constitutes 4 member committee after controversy over TRP

TRP Scam: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken a big step on the controversy over TRP in the country. Also Read – Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

The Ministry has decided to review the Television Rating Points (TRP) system. For this, the Ministry has decided to form a committee of 4 members. This committee will also make recommendations to change the existing guidelines. The committee is headed by Shashi S., Chief Executive Officer-CEO of Prasar Bharati. Shashi S Vempati will do. With this committee, Dr. Shalabh, Professor of Statistics (Statistics) at IIT Kanpur, Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-Dot (Center for Development of Telematics) and IIM Bengaluru Decision Sciences Center for Public Policy Professor Pulak Ghosh as a member. Also Read – Police officer attacked during arrest ..! FIR lodged against Arnab Goswami, his wife and son

According to the order issued on Wednesday, the ministry said that the committee has been formed to make recommendations and recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and to create a reliable TRP system. Also Read – Policemen beat Arnab Goswami, lawyer claims

The four-member committee will issue its report on how to upgrade the earlier system. Apart from this, TRAI will review the guidelines issued from time to time.

Let me tell you, the Mumbai Police had accused Republic TV, Box Office and the fictitious Marathi channel that these channels alter the TRP figures by paying people money. The BARC is responsible for overseeing the TRPs.

Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani was questioned by the police in this case. On 15 October, it was announced by BARC that the ratings of news channels are being withheld for the time being. The board will decide further about this. This will be applicable to all news channels.