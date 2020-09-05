Truck collision with bus carrying laborers in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, 7 killed – many injured

Chhattisgarh Road Accident: A major road accident occurred in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning. 7 people died in a collision with a truck carrying laborers near Chedi Khedi in the district, while many were injured. The bus was going from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat. The children of the bus flew away in the accident. Also Read – Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will remain in separate residence for four days, private security officer found corona positive

Seven people killed, seven injured after a bus transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Surat in Gujarat, collided with a truck at Cheri Khedi in Raipur, early morning today: Ajay Yadav, SSP Raipur, Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/2f9pwxuJ6g
– ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

SSP of Raipur Ajay Yadav said that, ‘A bus carrying Surat laborers of Gujarat from Ganjam in Odisha collided with a truck near Chedi Khedi in Raipur, killing 7 people and injuring 7 others.

He said that the injured have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment. The dead bodies have not been identified yet.