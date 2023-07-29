True Beauty Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

South Korea’s True Beauty is a romantic comedy show based on Yaongyi’s Line Webtoon of the same name. The premiere was on December 9, 2020, and the finale was on February 4, 2021.

Fans are hoping for a second season after praising the show’s “hilarious and touching” high school love story. The show’s popularity and ratings have been stable ever since it debuted.

Given that the show is a solid example of romantic comedies done well, it stands to reason that it draws a big audience interested in seeing how things turn out.

True Beauty’s second season has been greatly anticipated, so here’s all we know about when it’ll air and what to expect. Fans of the hugely popular show can’t wait for the network to say that it will keep airing.

People are talking a lot about whether or not there will be a second season because the last show of the first season made people want more.

This article will look at the most recent news and possible plots for the second season of True Beauty, which should keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Since its debut, the show’s national viewership share has consistently ranked either first or second, attesting to its popularity.

Although no official renewal has been announced, Season 2 of True Beauty is anticipated to premiere in 2024.

As fans anxiously await any updates, they can anticipate the upcoming season, which will build on the success and allure of the first instalment.

Based on Yaongyi’s webtoon of the same name, True Beauty enthralled viewers with its touching plot, endearing characters, great balance of romance and comedy, and of course, the dashing Cha Eun Woo.

Tvn, the national broadcaster in South Korea, has decided not to bring back True Beauty for a second season. The status of True Beauty returning for a second season is currently undetermined.

True Beauty Season 2 Cast

After compiling a roster of the show’s most popular first-season characters, all of whom will be back for more in the second. Starring as Lim Ju-Kyung is Moon Ga-young.

The character Hwang In-yeop plays Seo-jun Han. Park Yoo-Na portrays Kang Su-jin in the film. Actor Cha Eun-woo plays a man named Lee Su-ho. The character Kang Min-ah plays is Choi Soo-ah.

Actress Jang Hye-jin portrays Hong Hyun-sook. Lim Jae-Pil, played by Park Ho-san. In this production, I’m Se-mi is portrayed by Lim Hee-Kyung. Cast as Lim Ju-young, Kim Min-ki gives a convincing performance.

True Beauty Season 2 Plot

As of the end of the first season, we are two years into the future compared to Ju-Kyung and Su-breakup ho. Ju-Kyung and her fellow Saebom High School grads have finally earned their diplomas.

While Seo-jun is pursuing a career in singing, she is training to become a cosmetics artist. Similarly, he tells Ju-Kyung he loves her but realises they can’t be together.

Returning from Japan, Su-ho finds Ju-Kyung waiting for him. Su-ho gives Seo-jun the final recording of Se-song yeon to perform during his debut performance, ending the season on a melancholy note. Each main character will follow their dreams if a second season is made.

Season 1 of True Beauty has a happily-ever-after conclusion. Lee Su-ho and Lim Jugyeong have a committed relationship as of right now.

As Jugyeong fully accepts herself, makeup-free, they are both flourishing together. The two protagonists’ adventure has a long way to go, though.

Considering Jugyeong’s looks and Su-Ho’s familial issues, their lives after high school are actually rather intriguing.

On the other side, Jugyeong’s other love interest, Han Seo-jun (Hwang In-Youp), who stole the show, wants closure.

Fans have praised the famous webtoon series True Beauty’s Kdrama translation. The television series closely adheres to the novels and is accurate to them.

Thankfully, the webcomic has an even more satisfying conclusion. If you’ve read the webcomic, you already know that Su-Ho will ask Jugyeong to marry him.

“True Beauty” follows the story of Im Joo-kyung, a high school student who is insecure about her looks. She uses makeup to hide her true self and become popular in school.

The series explores themes of beauty, self-love, and acceptance. In season 2, we can expect to see more character development and possibly new challenges for Im Joo-kyung.