‘True Blood’ Reboot in Early Development at HBO

A “True Blood” reboot is in the early improvement levels at HBO, Selection has confirmed with sources.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien are hooked up to write down the script and government produce, with unique collection creator and showrunner Alan Ball additionally hooked up to government produce. At the moment, not one of the present’s unique solid is hooked up to return.

Reps for HBO declined to remark.

The unique “True Blood” is predicated on “The Southern Vampire Mysteries” novel collection by Charlaine Harris. It debuted on HBO in 2008 and ran for seven seasons till 2014. Ball was the showrunner on 5 of the seven seasons. The collection happened in a world in which vampires stay amongst people after the creation of an artificial blood substitute that allowed vampires to cease searching people for meals. There have been additionally a myriad of different fantasy creatures in the present, together with werewolves and witches.

Anna Paquin starred as telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse. The present additionally starred Alexander Skarsgård, Joe Manganiello, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, and Rutina Wesley.

Aguirre-Sacasa is finest identified for creating “Riverdale” for tv after serving as chief artistic officer of Archie Comics, on which the present is predicated. His different credit embrace “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “Katy Keene,” “Supergirl,” and “Glee.” He’s additionally presently engaged on the supernatural drama “The Shelley Society” for HBO Max.

He’s repped by Sloane Provide.

O’Brien most just lately created and served as government producer and showrunner on the AMC collection “NOS4A2,” which was primarily based on the novel of the identical identify by Joe Hill. Her different credit embrace “Concern the Strolling Useless,” “Hell on Wheels,” and “Da Vinci’s Demons.” She and Aguirre-Sacasa additionally labored on the HBO collection “Huge Love” at the identical time in 2011.

She is repped by UTA and Literate.

Ball is repped by UTA.

TVLine first reported the reboot information.