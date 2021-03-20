‘True Lies’ Pilot Moves Off Cycle at CBS

One among solely three new pilots CBS has ordered this 12 months, “True Lies,” which was given a pilot order final month, is transferring off cycle to provide producers extra time to supply and movie the pilot this summer time.

The collection is an adaptation of the 1994 movie of the identical title starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Invoice Paxton, Tia Carrere, Artwork Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov.

CBS has a complete of 9 pilots, two-thirds of that are holdovers from the earlier season, which was swiftly knocked off beam by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Burn Discover” creator Matt Nix is penning the “True Lies” pilot; he’s additionally government producing by way of Flying Glass of Milk Productions. McG will direct the pilot and government produce by way of Wonderland Sound and Imaginative and prescient. James Cameron, the director of the unique movie, will government produce by way of Lightstorm Leisure alongside Rae Sanchini. Government producing are Mary Viola of Wonderland with Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk and Corey Marsh of Wonderland co-executive producing. twentieth Tv is the studio behind the collection.

This model of “True Lies” is a second endeavor at adapting the movie right into a TV collection, after Fox handed the mission a put pilot dedication in 2017.

Rounding out CBS’ trio of recent pilot orders this season are comedy tasks from Sarah Cooper (a single-cam mission primarily based on her ebook “The right way to be Profitable With out Hurting Males’s Emotions”) and Mark Gross (an untitled multi-cam mission primarily based on the life {of professional} bowler Tom Smallwood, who within the collection is laid off from a GM manufacturing unit meeting line and decides to supply for his household by bowling professionally.