‘True Lies’ Series Adaptation Gets CBS Pilot Order

A “True Lies” collection adaptation has scored a pilot order at CBS, Selection has discovered.

Just like the movie of the identical, an unfulfilled suburban housewife is shocked to find that her bland and unremarkable pc guide husband is a talented worldwide spy. She is propelled into a lifetime of hazard and journey when she’s recruited to work alongside him to save lots of the world as they attempt to revitalize their passionless marriage.

That is the second try to adapt “True Lies” right into a collection. Fox beforehand gave a collection model of the challenge a put pilot dedication again in 2017. The “True Lies” movie was launched in 1994 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Invoice Paxton, Tia Carrere, Artwork Malik, Eliza Dushku, and Grant Heslov. It was a field workplace success, grossing over $378 million worldwide.

The CBS pilot will likely be written by Matt Nix, with Nix additionally govt producing through Flying Glass of Milk Productions. McG will direct the pilot and govt produce through Wonderland Sound and Imaginative and prescient. James Cameron, who directed the movie, will govt produce by way of Lightstorm Leisure alongside Rae Sanchini. Mary Viola of Wonderland will even govt produce, with Josh Levy of Flying Glass of Milk and Corey Marsh of Wonderland co-executive producing. twentieth Tv will produce.

Nix is thought for creating the USA Community collection “Burn Discover,” which was a couple of former spy working as a personal investigator in Miami. Nix additionally created the Fox reveals “The Good Guys” and “The Gifted.” He’s additionally writing the upcoming “Turner and Hooch” collection at Disney Plus.

He’s repped by WME, UFUSE Administration, and lawyer David Colden.

“True Lies” marks CBS’ first formal pilot order of the 2021-2022 season. As a result of manufacturing shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the community continues to be contemplating a few of its pilots from final season.