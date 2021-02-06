“True Magnificence” And “Run On” Come To An End With Solid Viewership Ratings

On February 4, each JTBC’s “Run On” and tvN’s “True Magnificence” got here to an finish.

In line with Nielsen Korea, the finale of “True Magnificence” recorded common nationwide scores of 4.458 p.c. That is very near its private better of 4.579 p.c, which it recorded final episode.

On JTBC, the finale of “Run On” recorded common nationwide scores of three.623 p.c, which can also be near its private finest of three.772 p.c.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot 2” recorded scores of 27.653 and 29.985 p.c, slight will increase from final week. The scores of the second half, 29.985 p.c, are additionally a brand new private finest for the competitors present.

